Modern Warfare 3 CoD Endowment 'The Warrior' Pack: Price, what's included, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) released a new Call of Duty Endowment (CODE) pack called “The Warrior” as a way to aid US and UK military veterans. Activision announced that the entire bundle was inspired by a real-life US Navy SEAL veteran with exciting skins for the community to enjoy. It will be available for both MW3 and Activision’s 2022 battle royale title. It is a charitable bundle, and all its proceeds will be used to help veterans gain high-quality jobs.

Modern Warfare 3 already released a massive cosmetics collection, including the carry-over skins from its prequel. Fans can purchase the new CODE pack, expand their cosmetics collection, and contribute to Activision’s mission to create a better environment for US and UK military veterans.

This article will highlight all the details of The Warrior CoD Endowment pack in Modern Warfare 3.

What is the price of the new The Warrior CoD Endowment pack in Modern Warfare 3?

The Warrior CoD Endowment pack is currently available for purchase for a price tag of $9.99. It costs relatively less than other exclusive bundles to facilitate as many purchases as possible to contribute to the publisher’s charity fund for veterans who served in the United States and the United Kingdom.

What’s included in the new The Warrior CoD Endowment pack in Modern Warfare 3?

Here is a list of all the items that you can get your hands on by purchasing The Warrior CoD Endowment pack in Modern Warfare 3.

Koa King Operator Skin

Operator Skin Dethroned SMG Weapon Blueprint

SMG Weapon Blueprint 6-Karat Kicker Marksman Rifle Weapon Blueprint

Marksman Rifle Weapon Blueprint Island Styling Vehicle Skin

Vehicle Skin Bone Skewer Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm Lion Pride Animated Emblem

Animated Emblem Triple Bone Trident Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker Rolling Mane Animated Calling Card

Animated Calling Card 1 Hour Double Player XP Token

1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

You can unlock and equip these items after completing the necessary transactions through MW3 or the official Call of Duty website. This is a great deal for all the fans who wish to collect unique cosmetics and real-life-inspired bundles as the primary operator is based on the US Navy SEAL veteran Benjamin F.

Benjamin F, the eldest of eight, took on the responsibility of protecting and providing for his siblings at a young age. He served for a total of 16 years and toured various locations like Europe, Africa, Afghanistan, and Iraq. The veteran specialized in reconnaissance and aided the team in safely reaching their marks without any hiccups.

He is a real-life legend and retired as a Chief Petty Officer. He has received 2 Bronze Stars (both with Valor), the Purple Heart, the Navy Commendation Medal, and the Navy Achievement Medal for his outstanding service to the nation. The Call of Duty Endowment pack allows Activision to place such veterans into better employment after leaving the military.

