How to get free Modern Warfare 3 Twitch rewards?

The recently released Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is currently giving out free rewards to fans who watch live streams on Twitch. Many fans enjoy watching Call of Duty content creators and professionals play the new title and showcase exciting tips and tricks for the community. With the introduction of rewards, the player base can get additional items for their account without making any purchases.

Modern Warfare 3 has a separate category within the streaming platform Twitch and has recently been gaining a lot of viewers, considering the fresh launch of the shooter. Most streams under this category will have drops enabled, which means that you can claim rewards by just watching for a specified period of time.

This article will highlight how you can get the Modern Warfare 3 free Twitch rewards.

How to claim free Twitch rewards for Modern Warfare 3?

Here is a quick guide that you can use to get your hands on the free Twitch rewards for Modern Warfare 3.

Open your preferred browser and visit Twitch’s official website.

Login with your account credentials and click on the “Browse” tab to go to Modern Warfare 3 category.

Once you arrive at the category screen, you can visit any one of the streams with drops enabled.

You must spend around 7 and a half hours to get all the rewards through Twitch for MW3.

You must note that your Activision account should be connected to Twitch in order to claim the rewards. If your accounts are not linked, the reward items will remain on your Twitch account but not be transferred to the game. It is an easy process and can be done even after collecting all the rewards.

What are the Twitch rewards for Modern Warfare 3?

Here is a list of all the items that you can get by simply watching Twitch streamers in MW3.

Zoned In Loading Screen

Loading Screen Launch Weapon Blueprint

Weapon Blueprint Robo-Tactical Charm

Charm Ice Storm Weapon Vinyl

All the rewards have different criteria that viewers must complete to claim them on Twitch. Here are all the conditions you need to fulfill to claim each item.

You need to watch a stream for 30 minutes to claim Zoned In Loading Screen .

. You need to watch a stream for 1 hour and claim Robo-Tactical Charm .

. You need to watch a stream for 2 hours and claim Ice Storm Weapon Vinyl .

. You need to watch a stream for 4 hours and claim Launch Weapon Blueprint.

You can also choose to jump from one stream to another, as the recorded watch time progress is cumulative and continues from where you left off. These items will be available as rewards till December 2, 2023, 4:30 AM GMT+5:30.

