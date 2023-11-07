7 best Twitch streamers to follow for Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is the 20th installment in the popular franchise, and will officially launch on November 10, 2023. It is based on the events that occur after Modern Warfare 2, serving as its direct sequel. With pre-orders now open, players have been provided access to the campaign a week before release, along with new operator skins.

Those who own the pre-order copy have also been able to access the Open Beta for the multiplayer mode, which has allowed various streamers to try out the game before its official release. Fans have been hyped about it since then and have been searching for reliable sources of content for the game.

This article lists seven streamers that they can follow to watch entertaining and quality Modern Warfare 3 content.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

7 streamers you can watch for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

7) IceManIsaac

IceManIsaac is the #7 most-watched channel for MW3. (Image via IceManIsaac/X)

Isaac "IceManIsaac" is a professional Call of Duty player and content creator who has been playing for the LA Guerrillas since October 2022. He is currently the seventh most-watched Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 channel, gaining over 70,000 viewer hours per month.

For context, viewer hours are a means of measuring how much time people have spent watching a streamer's content. They can be calculated by multiplying the total number of viewers by the total streaming hours.

Isaac goes live for approximately 80 hours a month, and is followed by 281,000 viewers on Twitch. His total views are a whopping 4.31 million, and 70.2% of his total streaming hours consist of Call of Duty: Warzone gameplay. With his extensive coverage of the COD series, he is a streamer to keep an eye out for.

6) ImMarksman

ImMarksman is the #6 most-watched MW3 channel on Twitch. (Image via Marksman/X)

Nick "ImMarksman" has the sixth most watched COD: MW 3 channel based on viewer hours, which sum up to approximately 79,000 per month. In October 2023, the streamer exclusively played MW2 and MW3, with the stream time per game being 49.8 hours and 40.5 hours, respectively.

His fast reflexes and quick decision-making skills make for intense clutch moments, and allow viewers to vicariously feel the game's adrenaline rush.

5) Master__reece

Master__reece is the #5 most-watched channel for MW3. (Image via master__reece/X)

Reece "Master__reece" is a Twitch streamer who is currently the fifth most-watched channel for the game, achieving over 87,000 monthly hours watched. He has 64,000 followers on the platform and has 1.46 million total views.

In October 2023, the streamer was watched for 89,900 hours, and he managed to accumulate over 214 hours of COD gameplay even though he was active for only 10 days. With his consistent and long bouts of streaming himself playing Modern Warfare 3, viewers can expect an uninterrupted watching experience.

4) Futives

Futives is the #4 most-watched Twitch channel for MW3. (Image via Futives/YouTube)

Daniel "Futives" is a Twitch streamer known for his comprehensive coverage of the Call of Duty games and currently holds the #4 position in the most-watched MW3 channels. In October 2023, he streamed for a total of 105 hours, with 53.8% of his livestreaming time dedicated to playing MW 3, followed by 26.3% playing MW2.

Thanks to his expertise and entertaining streams, Daniel attracts an impressive amount of viewership, with approximately 105,000 viewer hours per month. He has a strong following on Twitch, with 356,000 followers and an average of around 1,000 viewers per stream.

Despite his popularity, Daniel maintains a mysterious persona and never reveals his face on stream. Nonetheless, he has managed to create a loyal fanbase that tunes into his streams for his gameplay, commentary, and overall enthralling content. In October 2023, he was active for 17 days and was watched for a total of 145,000 hours, a testament to his influence in the gaming community.

3) Pred

Pred is the #3 most-watched Twitch channel for MW3. (Image via Pred/X)

Amer "Pred" is a professional Call of Duty player affiliated with the OpTic Texas team. He is the third most-watched COD: MW 3 player on the platform, with over 105,000 viewer hours every month. He has attained over 86,000 total followers and is a growing Twitch streamer, with 9,500 followers gained within October.

He also streamed 85 hours that month and averaged approximately 1,700 viewers per stream. He is worth watching since he is a COD ace, credited with winning the Call of Duty League 2022: Major 3 MVP as well as the Call of Duty League 2022: Rookie of the Year Award.

2) Parasite

Parasite is the #2 most-watched MW3 channel on Twitch. (Image via Parasite/X)

Twitch streamer Christopher "Parasite" has been a must-watch for Call of Duty content since he attained the Call of Duty World Champion title in 2013. In fact, he streamed MW 2, MW 3, and Warzone consistently every day during October to accumulate a whopping 282 hours.

Out of the 282 hours, MW 2 made up 43.8% and MW 3 made up 36.4% of the stream time distribution. He has an impressive following of 306,000+ on Twitch.

He has recently retired from the professional scene, but continues to stream regularly on Twitch. Even after not being active professionally, the streamer's reaction timing is as fast as ever, and he never fails to provide exhilarating gameplay to his viewers.

1) Octane

Octane is the #1 most-watched channel on the platform for MW3. (Image via OctaneSam/X)

Twitch streamer Sam "Octane" is a retired Call of Duty professional who streams COD content regularly on his channel. He streams around 150 hours a month, with 38.8% of his content being Call of Duty: MW 3 for October 2023. He is currently the most-watched Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 channel on Twitch, with more than 110,000 viewer hours per month.

His experience and prowess as a former COD professional provide engaging and fun gameplay that viewers can relish. In fact, his expertise has helped him gather a solid 150,000 followers.