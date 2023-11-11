How to unlock The Bone Collector Ripper Operator skin in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Zombie mode can provide players with various rewards like The Bone Collector Ripper operator skin for completing the listed missions. All the items obtained through these missions are free and require no additional purchases. It is a great way for the entire player base to expand their cosmetics collection by grinding the new zombie playlist.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MWZ) brings you to a desolate and infected Urzikstan containing hordes of different monsters. You can start a survival session to experience the thrilling new open-map zombie mode and fight against unearthly creatures. You can gain various weapons and upgrade existing ones on the map to increase its damage output.

This article will highlight the best way to claim The Bone Collector operator skin in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

How to get The Bone Collector skin in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Here is a quick guide that you can follow to get your hands on The Bone Collector operator skin in Modern Warfare 3 Zombie mode.

Launch your game and go to the zombie mode.

After entering the lobby, you will need to clear the missions available one by one and clear the objectives.

You will need to complete all the missions available in Acts 1, 2, and 3 to unlock the operator skin.

Once you have completed all the missions, you will be able to claim the Bone Collector operator skin.

It is important to note that you will need to put in a few hours to claim this skin. It is a tedious process as every Act will come with many missions with different tiers and increasing difficulty. This can be difficult to complete with random teammates or a solo queue, so we recommend you form a squad before committing to this adventure.

What are the missions in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Act 1?

Here is a list of all the missions that are currently available in the new Modern Warfare 3 Zombie mode playlist.

Tier 1

Direct Line

Treasure Hunter

Road Rage

Wall Power

Firepower

Take Up Arms

Tier 2

Interceptor

Tier 3

Freezer Burn

Minelayer

Pit Stop

Saboteur

Automated Backup

Tier 4

Infiltrator

Tier 5

Hands off

Blaster

Bring ‘Em On

Hostile Takeover

Chaperone

Nest Wrecker

Tier 6

Where’s Dr. Jensen?

Final mission

Extraction

Each mission contains different rewards like loading screens, calling cards, Double XP tokens, weapon charms, and zombie mode-specific items. The in-game items can help you level up your firepower, which can later prove useful while fighting against boss monsters and massive hordes of zombies.

Similarly, you would have to complete Act 2 and 3 missions as well to meet the criteria for unlocking the unique Bone Collector operator skin in MW3.

Similarly, you would have to complete Act 2 and 3 missions as well to meet the criteria for unlocking the unique Bone Collector operator skin in MW3.