All bug fixes in Modern Warfare 3 launch

The latest title in Activision's Call of Duty series, Modern Warfare 3, is now live. Its developers have revealed the patch notes for this title's launch update. Several changes have been made to MW3 since its beta and early access period, which include fixes for bugs that were plaguing this title. This update has also made alterations to this game's maps, weapon stats, and more.

The following section is an index of the various bug fixes that have been implemented at the launch update of Modern Warfare 3.

Bug fixes in the launch update of Modern Warfare 3

Here is the list of all the bug fixes that have been introduced to Modern Warfare 3 in the launch update:

Campaign stability and performance fixes

Players will now be able to play the campaign mode in offline mode after they have set up their Activision account.

The data integrity of save files has been reviewed and various checkpoint loading errors have been resolved.

Multiple UI-related crashes that were occurring while navigating the menu have been fixed.

Various crashes that were taking place while loading certain missions have been fixed.

One issue where some of the players were facing an excessive load time after the opening title splash has been resolved.

Several graphics bugs that were causing the character to hitch after a melee have been fixed.

One graphics bug that caused low-quality assets to load has been fixed.

Gameplay bug fixes

One bug that caused audio and mission dialogue issues during cutscenes has been solved.

Out-of-map access locations on various maps have been fixed.

AI enemies will no longer stay behind cover than the intended time.

A bug causing certain command inputs to unintentionally reset the loadout selection has been fixed.

Players will now be able to toggle the optics of the Cronen Squall and the silenced M4.

A bug causing players to become immune to gas and equipment damage has been resolved.

One bug that was causing Supply Boxes to not open in the first attempt has been fixed.

One bug in which Orange Supply Crates were missing weapons has been resolved.

One bug that was causing enemies to clip through objects in the environment on death or in combat has been fixed.

Warning message for areas that allow players to only crouch has been fixed.

Multiplayer bug fixes

Players will no longer have to face unexpected prompts to choose a Loadout after earning multiple rewards.

These are all the bug fixes in the Modern Warfare 3 launch update. They will mitigate several problems that the player base is currently facing in this game.