How to get Modern Warfare 3 Double XP and Weapon XP for free?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is currently live in some regions, and players can get a couple of free Double XP and Weapon Double XP tokens from Activision. However, they must fulfill a few eligibility criteria before claiming these rewards and starting the grind in MW3. This is a great incentive to spend more hours in the game and get double the XP to level up accounts and weapons simultaneously.

Modern Warfare 3 will feature the same XP vouchers as its prequel - Double XP, Weapon Double XP, and Battle Pass XP tokens. These tokens are handy for casual and non-regular players as they can help them catch up and secure in-game rewards from various challenges.

This article will highlight how you can get free Double XP and Weapon Double XP tokens for Modern Warfare 3.

How to claim free Double XP and Weapon Double XP tokens in Modern Warfare 3?

Here's a guide you can use to grab the free Double XP and Weapon XP tokens for MW3.

You will need to have opted in for the Call of Duty SMS messages. These started before the first beta phases and provided various teasers alongside notifications about the game’s status.

Activision will send out text alerts with a link to claim these free Double XP tokens for MW3.

If you have already received such a message, click on it and follow the procedure to add some extra Double XP tokens.

Note that this offer will not be available if you have not opted for the Call of Duty SMS service. Members yet to receive any new texts should give it some time, as the developers are ensuring the game’s launch throughout all regions. This could be a reason for any delays in receiving the free XP token text message.

What are the free Modern Warfare 3 rewards provided through the SMS service?

Here is a list of items you can claim through Call of Duty’s SMS option in Modern Warfare 3.

Two Double XP Tokens

Two Weapon Double XP Tokens

Two Battle Pass Double XP Tokens

While the amount of rewards is limited and might seem less, it is an impressive haul for players if they previously registered for SMS notifications from Activision. Thanks to these enticing rewards, the game could witness a boost in the player count.

It is an exciting week for the entire Call of Duty community, as MW3 is going live with multiplayer and zombie mode. Enthusiasts can keep an eye out for the official Twitter (X) page of Call of Duty for announcements and news. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.