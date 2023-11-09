How to play Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer early on all platforms

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) will be released on November 9, 2023, and will become available globally after Activision completes the rolling launch phase. The game will become available in some regions before others, and provide staggered access to the community to control the amount of load on the official servers.

Modern Warfare 3 will go live in a cascaded form, where the game will become available throughout the world at different times. The entire process will kickstart by taking the title live in New Zealand first at midnight on November 9, 2023, at 3 am PT. The full release will be globally available by November 9, 2023, at 10 pm PT.

This article will discuss how you can access Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer early on all supported platforms.

How to access Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer early on PC

Here is how you can get early access to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) multiplayer through Steam.

You can utilize a VPN to change your region to New Zealand and try to access the multiplayer earlier than others.

You can also change your Steam account’s region by purchasing any game in another currency. However, your payment method will need to match your country's selection. You can complete this step by purchasing a Steam gift card online for another region.

It is important to note that Steam strictly prohibits VPN usage to change regions and can potentially get your account permanently banned. This is a risky maneuver and should be done at the user’s own risk.

Here is how you can change the region of your Battle.net account:

You can utilize the same VPN to alter your region in Battle.net.

The official way to change your location requires you to submit any proof of relocation like utility bills and an address to confirm a change in location.

It is important to note that the games on your account are region-based. A drastic change in location could lead to mismatched server connections and cause problems in the future.

How to get Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer early on PlayStation

Here is how you can easily change your account location for PlayStation 5 and 4:

You will need to create a new PSN user on your console and select the region you want to set it to (New Zealand in this case).

Once you have done this, you will be eligible to play MW3 multiplayer first when it goes live.

However, it is important to note that the new account might need to utilize the game share feature to be able to play Modern Warfare 3. Unfortunately, the developers have not confirmed if the option will be enabled for MW3 as it is a risky route.

How to get Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer early on Xbox

Here is a quick guide that you can utilize to change the location of your Xbox account:

Login into your Xbox console and go to the account settings.

You will need to navigate to “Edit profile info” and update all the new information as required under Country/Region, Postcode, and more.

Once you complete this process, your account will be migrated to a new region.

It is important to note that you cannot change your region again for at least three months according to the instructions provided by Microsoft on the official help page.

It is recommended to wait for the game to launch in your region rather than taking risky steps to be among the first to play the new MW3 multiplayer and zombie mode. There is a chance that changing your region on your platform may cause irreversible damage and lock you out.