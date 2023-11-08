How to pre-load Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer and Zombies on PC? Date, size, and more

The release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer and Zombies is on its way, and the pre-load for the much-awaited game is live right now. While the campaign went live almost a week ago, players can now start downloading the update for the undead mode and multiplayer.

The game goes live on November 9 at 9 pm PT, and players can instantly hop onto the server and enjoy the much-awaited sequel to Modern Warfare 2.

While the CoD community has various opinions regarding the MW3 campaign, there is no shred of doubt that everyone is waiting for the multiplayer and Zombies to be released. The multiplayer beta already received massive appreciation from fans, and if you are looking forward to learning how to pre-load the whole game on your PC, read below.

How to pre-load Modern Warfare 3 on PC via Battle.net?

Here's how you can pre-load Modern Warfare 3 via Battle.net.

If you don't have the Call of Duty HQ downloaded, go to the main menu, and on the top right corner, you'll find the Call of Duty HQ.

Press Install, and you should be good to go.

For players who already have their HQ downloaded, the update should start automatically. Hence, open the Battle.net app and wait for some time.

How to pre-load Modern Warfare 3 on PC via Steam?

Here's how you can pre-load the game via Steam.

If you don't have the Call of Duty HQ, head to the store and search for the game.

Upon finding it, click on Install.

If you do have the game, the update should start automatically.

Select "High Priority" in settings to minimize queue time.

You can also download the whole update manually.

Modern Warfare 3 pre-load size on Steam and Battle.net

Here are the pre-load sizes of MW3 multiplayer and Zombies on Battle.net and Steam.

Steam: 119.4 GB

Battle.net: 126.18 GB

Modern Warfare 3 release date and time for all regions

Here's when MW3 goes live across the globe -

Pacific Time (PT): November 9, 2023, at 9 pm

November 9, 2023, at 9 pm Mountain Time (MT): November 9, 2023, at 10 pm

November 9, 2023, at 10 pm Central Time (CT): November 9, 2023, at 11 pm

November 9, 2023, at 11 pm Eastern Time (ET): November 10, 2023, at 12 am

November 10, 2023, at 12 am Brasília Time (BRT): November 10, 2023, at 1 am

November 10, 2023, at 1 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): November 10, 2023, at 4 am

November 10, 2023, at 4 am Central European Time (CET): November 10, 2023, at 5 am

November 10, 2023, at 5 am Eastern European Time (EET): November 10, 2023, at 6 am

November 10, 2023, at 6 am Moscow Standard Time (MSK): November 10, 2023, at 7 am

November 10, 2023, at 7 am Indian Standard Time (IST): November 10, 2023, at 9:30 am

November 10, 2023, at 9:30 am China Standard Time (CST): November 10, 2023, at 12 pm

November 10, 2023, at 12 pm Japan Standard Time (JST): November 10, 2023, at 1 pm

November 10, 2023, at 1 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): November 10, 2023, at 2 pm

November 10, 2023, at 2 pm New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): November 10, 2023, at 4 pm

That is all there is to know about Modern Warfare 3 pre-load details on PC. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for all the latest news and updates.