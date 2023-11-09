Can you game share Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is going to be released soon, and the community is questioning whether the game will feature game sharing. The developer did not enable the feature during the closed beta phases and the campaign early access.

However, a Twitter (X) post by @ModernWarzone cites that the game share feature is likely to be available when the title is fully released.

Game sharing is a useful feature that allows multiple users to experience games without making individual purchases. Modern Warfare 3 arrived with a steep price tag for both Standard and Vault Editions, making the share feature even more crucial for new players who would want to try it out before purchasing it completely.

This article will discuss the possibility of game share being available for Modern Warfare 3.

Will game sharing be enabled for Modern Warfare 3?

Expand Tweet

Despite the game not being sharable over multiple accounts during the beta phases, there is a chance that the developer will allow fans to utilize the game sharing feature on all supported platforms once Modern Warfare 3 is released on November 10, 2023. However, there has been no official confirmation about this from Activision or Sledgehammer Games.

The problem lies in the unified Call of Duty HQ platform that is supposed to allow players to seamlessly switch between Modern Warfare 2, Warzone, DMZ, Modern Warfare 3, and MW3 Zombies mode. Game sharing would be difficult as the entire client uses the same account credentials and could potentially lock out any other user trying to access it from another device.

The ability to allow friends and family to use a game that you already own is a great way to test the waters before diving in. It is also a comfortable route to bring in new players and steadily increase the player count in any online multiplayer title.

If the sharing feature is enabled for MW3, the publishers could potentially see an uptick in player activity across the entire CoD HQ platform.

Expand Tweet

The final outcome will depend on the publisher, as Activision holds all decision-making powers when it comes to the Call of Duty franchise. However, the presence of such a feature could become an exploit due to cross-progression. Players could simultaneously grind on the same account and boost the XP points to unlock new gameplay content faster than others.

All such concerns combined can make it difficult for the developer to wave the green flag to enable game sharing. Moreover, this process could increase the load on the official servers drastically when one account tries to connect to the matchmaking server from different devices, potentially creating server-side issues and hindering the overall gameplay experience.

Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye out for the official Twitter (X) pages of Call of Duty and Sledgehammer Games for announcements and news. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates.