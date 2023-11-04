Modern Warfare 3 “0x887a0005 error code”: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Modern Warfare 3 does not seem to be launching for some PC players and is showing the 0x887a0005 error code. This is happening for both Steam as well as Battle.net users, and when the error occurs, they cannot log into the shooter in any way.

While there is no solid solution that you can try out in order to deal with the error, there are, fortunately, some community-made workarounds that you can look into, which might just help you log into MW3.

Today’s Modern Warfare 3 guide will, therefore, go over some of the things that you will be able to do in order to deal with the 0x887a0005 launch error code in the latest Call of Duty title.

How to fix “0x887a0005 error code” in Modern Warfare 3

As mentioned, there are no solid solutions that you can use to fix the 0x887a0005 launch error code in Modern Warfare 3. However, here are some workarounds that may deal with the issue to an extent:

1) Run the game as an administrator

One of the more popular fixes to the 0x887a0005 error code is to run the game as an administrator. To be able to pull it off, you will need to make your way to the file directory of the game and then look for the COD MWIII.exe file.

Now right-click on it and make your way to Properties. There, under the Compatibility tab, you will need to enable “Run this program as an administrator” and then hit Apply.

Once done, you will need to select the Run as an administrator option and then start the game. This is more than likely going to fix the launch issue that you are having with Modern Warfare 3.

2) Verify file integrity

MW3 might not be launching because there are a few corrupt files in your installation directory. To fix it, you will need to make your way to the Steam or Battle.net client and do the following:

Steam Users:

If you are on Steam, you will need to make your way to the Library and then right-click on Modern Warfare 3. Now go to Properties, and under the Local Files tab, you will need to verify the integrity of game files.

Battle.net users

Battle.net users can simply click on the cog icon beside MW3 and then click on “Scan and Repair”.

For both clients, this method will start a process that will go over all the files in the installation directory and fix the ones that may have been damaged.

3) Re-install MW3

It is a rather drastic step to take, but many in the community consider it to be a necessary one. Re-installing the shooter is likely going to fix a majority of the performance issues that you are facing in it.

So if the above two steps don’t seem to help you out with the error, then the best thing will be to just go ahead and re-install the game.

4) Update the game to the latest version

The 0x887a0005 error code can occur if there is a new update out and you have not installed the latest version of MW3. So the best thing to do will be to detect the latest patch and download it.

5) Wait for an update

Modern Warfare 3 is not running optimally for many players, and the community is seeing a fair bit of performance issues with the game. The developers are likely to come up with a hotfix that will take care of the majority of the bugs and errors in the game.

Alternatively, you can make your way to Activision Support and register a complaint.