Modern Warfare 3 “Stuck waiting for progress bar” NIAMEY-LEE error code: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

One popular Call of Duty error seems to be back and is now plaguing Modern Warfare 3 players. Users are once again reporting the Niamey-Lee error code, which is indefinitely getting them stuck in the installation process, and many are spending hours waiting for a progress bar that never seems to edge forward.

The Niamey-Lee bug is an installation glitch that occasionally occurs when you try to log into the shooter. It is usually introduced to the game when there is a new patch or update, however, the developers typically hotfix it away after a couple of days.

Fortunately, before the developers come and fix it, there are a few workarounds that you can try to deal with this issue in the game. Today’s Modern Warfare 3 guide will go over some of the things you might want to try to deal with the Niamey-Lee error code in the latest Call of Duty game.

How to fix the “Stuck waiting for progress bar” NIAMEY-LEE error code in Modern Warfare 3

If you are continuously facing the “Stuck waiting for progress bar” NIAMEY-LEE error code in Modern Warfare 3, here are a few things that you will be able to try:

1) Using the Options button method

A great way of dealing with the Niamey-Lee error is to force your way through it and head directly into the main menu screen of the shooter.

In order to achieve this, you need to press the Options button when the error occurs while playing the game on a console. This will then bring up the Settings menu, and you need to click on any of the options present there.

Then press back and make your way out of the Settings menu, and this should force the game to move past the progress bar and directly put you on the main menu screen.

2) Restart MW3

Another fix would be to keep restarting Modern Warfare 3 until you are no longer getting the Niamey-Lee error. While it may not look like much of a fix at first glance, many in the community seem to have found it to be the most apt solution for them.

3) Manually check for updates

The error might be occurring because you have not updated your game to the latest version that is out. Hence, console players can do the following to have their game on the latest patch:

PlayStation 5 users will need to select MW3, press the Options button, and then select “Check for Updates.”

Xbox Series S/X users need to go to My Games and then Apps, select Manage, and then click on Updates.

Both of these methods will automatically detect if there is a new version of Modern Warfare 3 and download it for you.

4) Verify file integrity

PC players facing the error might want to verify file integrity as the issue might be occurring because there is some corrupt data that is not allowing the update progress to finish.

To fix it, if you are on Steam:

Head over to the Library. Right-click on MW3 and then select the Local Files option. Here, you will get the option to “Verify integrity of game files.”

Battle.net users will need to:

Select the cog icon beside Modern Warfare 3 and then select “Scan and Repair.”

A process will start which will go over all the files in the installation directory and repair the ones that are corrupted.

5) Re-install the game

Re-installing the game might fix a majority of the performance issues that you are having with it. If the above methods are not working out, just uninstall and reinstall the shooter.

6) Activision will come up with a hotfix

With the amount of issues that Modern Warfare 3 is having with so many users, the developers are likely to come up with a fix that will solve the problem for players. However, if you are not willing to wait that long, then you can always reach out to Activision Support.