Modern Warfare 3 “Dev Error 6063”: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

The Dev Error 6063 bug is one of the more popular performance issues in Call of Duty titles, and players are now facing it in Modern Warfare 3 as well. The bug is one of the most annoying errors to deal with in the game because of the fact that there really is no permanent solution that players can try out.

The only possible permanent solution to the problem will be to wait for a patch or hotfix from Activision. Fortunately, there are a few community-found workarounds that you can try to temporarily deal with the issue and play a few sessions.

Today’s Modern Warfare 3 guide will go over some of the things that you can do to deal with the Dev Error 6063 in the latest Call of Duty title.

How to fix “Dev Error 6063” in Modern Warfare 3

As mentioned, there are no permanent solutions that you can try to deal with Dev Error 6063 in Modern Warfare 3. However, here are a few workarounds that you can look into:

1) Change the game language to English

Dev Error 6063 is occurring for you because you might be playing a localized edition of the game. Hence, one of the best fixes for this will be to change the game language to English.

While it might not be the experience that you were looking forward to in the latest Call of Duty game, it’s one of the most reliable ways of preventing the error and keeping your game from frequently crashing.

2) Restart the game

While this might not seem like much of a fix, there are some community members who have stated that restarting Modern Warfare 3 a couple of times seems to have fixed the issue for them. So if you are already playing the shooter in English, then restart the game a few times to check if the problem has been fixed.

3) Verify file integrity

MW3’s Dev Error 6063 might be occurring because there are a few corrupt files in the game’s installation directory. You can fix it by doing the following:

Steam users:

If you are on Steam, you will need to make your way to the Library section of the client and then select MW3, right-click on it, and go to Properties. Under the Local Files option, you will need to select “Verify integrity of game files.”

Battle.net users

Battle.net users will need to click on the cog icon beside the MW3 icon and then click on “Scan and Repair.”

Both of these will start a process that will go over all the files in the installation directory and fix the data that may have been corrupted.

4) Disable Cache Spot Shadow and Cache Sun Shadow

Some PC players might be seeing Dev Error 6063 in Modern Warfare 3 because they have Cache Spot Shadow and Cashe Sun Shadow settings enabled in their graphics settings. Hence, you can disable them to fix the problem.

To disable the feature, you need to make your way into the Graphics Settings and then make your way down to Shadow & Lighting. Here, you will find Cache Spot Shadows and Cache Sun Shadows options. All you need to do is to disable them and then restart the game.

5) Re-install Modern Warfare 3

While this might seem like a rather drastic step to take, re-installing the MW3 seems to have dealt with a majority of the performance issues for many players. So if the above steps don’t seem to be working, then you can always re-install MW3 from scratch.

6) Wait for a patch or submit a ticket

If the previous steps don’t work, then your final solution would be to wait for an update from Activision to fix the issue. Alternatively, you can also submit a complaint ticket to Activision Support and get them to help you out with the issue.