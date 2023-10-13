Modern Warfare 3 smashes 100,000 player count on Steam within an hour of second beta

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) recently completed a monumental milestone and crossed over 100,000 players on Steam just an hour after launching the second beta phase. This marks one of the biggest achievements in the history of the franchise. It is a great start for the new multiplayer, boding well for its future.

Modern Warfare 3 incorporates a quicker pace compared to the 2022 series, alongside fresh gunplay and movement mechanics. This has attracted a large influx of players that helped the developers gather as much game data as possible.

Let's assess Modern Warfare 3’s most recent player count on Steam.

Modern Warfare 3 accrues over 100k players on Steam within an hour

MW 3 player count on Steam (Image via Steamdb.info)

The Call of Duty community has a wide spectrum of players - new, seasoned, and professionals. The attention MW3 has accrued will significantly boost the playerbase and set a new standard for future Call of Duty titles.

The Steam player count peaked around the 120,000 mark at the beginning of the next beta test. However, this was also an expected outcome since the first beta was exclusively available for PlayStation users.

Besides consoles, MW3 will be available for its enormous PC playerbase through two clients — Steam and Battle.net. The community seems to have received the new Activision shooter with a positive outlook, as is evident from the extensive participation in its beta.

Fans can keep an eye out for the official Twitter (X) pages of Sledgehammer Games and Activision for announcements and live updates. The developers are likely to identify new issues and deploy necessary patches during the beta phase to ensure a smooth gaming experience in the final release.

