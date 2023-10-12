Best Modern Warfare 3 settings for PS4 and PS5

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is launching on both PS4 and PS5. The latest entry in the rebooted trilogy brings better gameplay, graphics, and a brand-new story. The multiplayer has also been overhauled slightly, making CoD a better experience than ever. The first-person shooter is currently in an open beta stage for a week before the final launch. Therefore, gamers can jump into the fun right away.
Like previous entries in the series, the latest title bundles a bunch of settings that can be customized for the best gameplay. However, gamers need to spend some time in the menus to fine-tune the game. We will list the best settings in the shooter for the PS4 and PS5 in this article.
Modern Warfare 3 settings for PS4 and PS5
Controller settings will largely determine the gameplay experience in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on the PS4 and PS5, so gamers need to ensure their joysticks are fine-tuned for the best experience in the shooter. Otherwise, this could be the difference between a win and getting killed in the multiplayer and battle royale modes.
We recommend the following controller settings in Call of Duty:
Controller
- Horizontal stick sensitivity: 9
- Aiming input device: Controller
Inputs
- Bumper ping: Off
- Flip L1/L2 and R1/R2: Off
- Stick layout preset: Default
- Controller vibration: Off
- Trigger effect: Off
Deadzone inputs
- Test stick deadzone: off
- Left stick min: 0
- Left stick max: 99
- Right stick min: 0
- Right stick max: 100
- L2 button deadzone: 0
- R2 button deadzone: 0
Button layout
- Button layout preset: Tactical
- Jump/stand/mantle: ✕
- Change stance/slide/dive: R3
- Interact/reload: ◻
- Next weapon: △
- Fire weapon: R2
- Aim down sight: L2
- Lethal equipment: R1
- Tactical equipment: L1
- Sprint/tactical sprint/focus: L3
- Melee: ◯
- Mark location/ping wheel: D-pad up
- Drop/backpack: D-pad down
Aiming
- Horizontal stick sensitivity: 9
- Vertical stick sensitivity: 8
- Sensitivity multiplier:
- Ground vehicles sensitivity multiplier: 1.00
- Tablet sensitivity multiplier: 1.00
- Vertical aim axis:
- Vertical aim (on foot): Standard
- Vertical aim (ground vehicles): Standard
- Tactical stance sensitivity multiplier: 0.90
- Aim response curve type: Dynamic
- Aim response curve slope scale: 1.00
- ADS sensitivity multiplier (focus): 1.00
- ADS sensitivity transition timing: Instant
- Custom sensitivity per zoom: On
Aim assist
- Target aim assist: On
- Aim assist type: Black ops
Motion sensor aiming
- Motion sensor behavior: Off
Gameplay
- Automatic sprint: Automatic tactical sprint
- Auto move forward: Off
- Tactical spring behavior: Single tap sprint
- Grounded mantle: Off
- Automatic airborne mantle: Partial
- Automatic ground mantle: Off
- Invert slide and dive behavior: Standard
- Plunging underwater: Trigger
- Sprinting door bash: On
- Ledge climb behavior: Mantle only
Graphics
Modern Warfare 3 will target a maximum of 1080p with dynamic resolutions on the older PS4. The PS5 will run it at around 1440p with the 120Hz mode turned on. Do note that this feature is unavailable on the older PS4 that won't be able to play the game at anything higher than 30-40 FPS.
- On-demand texture sprinting: On
Post-processing effects
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
- Depth of field: Off
- FidelityFX CAS: On
- FidelityFX CAS strength: 80
View
- 120Hz refresh rate: On
- Field view (FOV): 120
- ADS field of view: Affected
- Weapon field of view: Wide
- 1st person camera movement: Least (50%)
- Inverted flashbang: Off
- Spectator camera: Game perspective
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Safe area: As per your preference
Audio
- Audio mix: Home theater
- Master volume: 72
- Gameplay music volume: 0
- Dialogue volume: 76
- Effects Volume: 100
- Voice chat volume: 34
- Cinematic music volume: 38
Modern Warfare 3 bundles a bunch of customizable settings on the PS4 and PS5—more than a typical AAA release. This gives PlayStation players the freedom to customize their gameplay. With the above settings applied, you can have a solid headstart in the shooter and start getting some spectacular kills in multiplayer.