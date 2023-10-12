Best Modern Warfare 3 settings for PS4 and PS5

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is launching on both PS4 and PS5. The latest entry in the rebooted trilogy brings better gameplay, graphics, and a brand-new story. The multiplayer has also been overhauled slightly, making CoD a better experience than ever. The first-person shooter is currently in an open beta stage for a week before the final launch. Therefore, gamers can jump into the fun right away.

Like previous entries in the series, the latest title bundles a bunch of settings that can be customized for the best gameplay. However, gamers need to spend some time in the menus to fine-tune the game. We will list the best settings in the shooter for the PS4 and PS5 in this article.

Modern Warfare 3 settings for PS4 and PS5

Controller settings will largely determine the gameplay experience in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on the PS4 and PS5, so gamers need to ensure their joysticks are fine-tuned for the best experience in the shooter. Otherwise, this could be the difference between a win and getting killed in the multiplayer and battle royale modes.

We recommend the following controller settings in Call of Duty:

Controller

Horizontal stick sensitivity: 9

9 Aiming input device: Controller

Inputs

Bumper ping: Off

Off Flip L1/L2 and R1/R2: Off

Off Stick layout preset: Default

Default Controller vibration: Off

Off Trigger effect: Off

Deadzone inputs

Test stick deadzone: off

off Left stick min: 0

0 Left stick max: 99

99 Right stick min: 0

0 Right stick max: 100

100 L2 button deadzone: 0

0 R2 button deadzone: 0

Button layout

Button layout preset: Tactical

Tactical Jump/stand/mantle: ✕

✕ Change stance/slide/dive: R3

R3 Interact/reload: ◻

◻ Next weapon: △

△ Fire weapon: R2

R2 Aim down sight: L2

L2 Lethal equipment: R1

R1 Tactical equipment: L1

L1 Sprint/tactical sprint/focus: L3

L3 Melee: ◯

◯ Mark location/ping wheel: D-pad up

D-pad up Drop/backpack: D-pad down

Aiming

Horizontal stick sensitivity: 9

9 Vertical stick sensitivity: 8

8 Sensitivity multiplier:

Ground vehicles sensitivity multiplier: 1.00

1.00 Tablet sensitivity multiplier: 1.00

1.00 Vertical aim axis:

Vertical aim (on foot) : Standard

: Standard Vertical aim (ground vehicles): Standard

Standard Tactical stance sensitivity multiplier: 0.90

0.90 Aim response curve type: Dynamic

Dynamic Aim response curve slope scale: 1.00

1.00 ADS sensitivity multiplier (focus): 1.00

1.00 ADS sensitivity transition timing: Instant

Instant Custom sensitivity per zoom: On

Aim assist

Target aim assist: On

On Aim assist type: Black ops

Motion sensor aiming

Motion sensor behavior: Off

Gameplay

Automatic sprint: Automatic tactical sprint

Automatic tactical sprint Auto move forward: Off

Off Tactical spring behavior: Single tap sprint

Single tap sprint Grounded mantle: Off

Off Automatic airborne mantle: Partial

Partial Automatic ground mantle: Off

Off Invert slide and dive behavior: Standard

Standard Plunging underwater: Trigger

Trigger Sprinting door bash: On

On Ledge climb behavior: Mantle only

Graphics

Modern Warfare 3 will target a maximum of 1080p with dynamic resolutions on the older PS4. The PS5 will run it at around 1440p with the 120Hz mode turned on. Do note that this feature is unavailable on the older PS4 that won't be able to play the game at anything higher than 30-40 FPS.

On-demand texture sprinting: On

Post-processing effects

World motion blur: Off

Off Weapon motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: 0.00

0.00 Depth of field: Off

Off FidelityFX CAS: On

On FidelityFX CAS strength: 80

View

120Hz refresh rate: On

On Field view (FOV): 120

120 ADS field of view: Affected

Affected Weapon field of view: Wide

Wide 1st person camera movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) Inverted flashbang: Off

Off Spectator camera: Game perspective

Game perspective Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Safe area: As per your preference

Audio

Audio mix: Home theater

Home theater Master volume: 72

72 Gameplay music volume: 0

0 Dialogue volume: 76

76 Effects Volume: 100

100 Voice chat volume: 34

34 Cinematic music volume: 38

Modern Warfare 3 bundles a bunch of customizable settings on the PS4 and PS5—more than a typical AAA release. This gives PlayStation players the freedom to customize their gameplay. With the above settings applied, you can have a solid headstart in the shooter and start getting some spectacular kills in multiplayer.