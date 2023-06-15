Best F1 23 graphics settings for PS4 and PS5

F1 23 launches this Friday, June 16, on both the PS5 and the last-gen console, PS4. The game brings some minor improvements and content updates to last year's version, F1 22. It is worth noting that F1 23 has been optimized to run pretty well on both consoles, which makes it a solid deal for those who are still rocking a PlayStation 4.

F1 23 comes with a Quality and Performance mode like most other PS5 games. However, these modes are also available on the PS4, which will allow gamers to play the racing title at up to 60 FPS without hiccups.

In this article, we will list the best graphics settings combinations for both the PS5 and PS4 consoles, including the best option to choose for optimal performance.

Best F1 23 graphics settings for PS5

The PlayStation 5 runs F1 23 at up to 4K resolution. Thus, gamers can play the game at solid visual fidelity with this ninth gen home gaming device. The best graphics options for the console are listed below:

Graphics settings

Gamma adjustment: 100

100 Motion blur strength : 0

: 0 Steering animation : On

: On HDR: Auto

Auto Peak nit adjustment: 10

10 Graphics priority: Quality

Best F1 23 graphics settings for PS4

The base model PlayStation 4 Phat and the PS4 Slim are the weakest consoles to run the latest F1 game in the market. These are already infamous for poor performance in the latest games, so it is recommended that you turn down the graphics settings to get stable performance in the title.

Graphics settings

Gamma adjustment: 100

100 Motion blur strength : 0

: 0 Steering animation: On

On HDR : Auto

: Auto Peak nit adjustment: 10

10 Graphics priority: Performance

By default, the PS4's graphics priority mode is set to Quality. We recommend turning it down to Performance to avoid running into issues in the game. The visual quality takes a massive hit, but you'll still be able to enjoy the game.

Best F1 23 graphics settings for PS4 Pro

The PS4 Pro from 2016 is a massive upgrade over the base model. This console was primarily built for playing games at up to 4K resolutions without compromises. Thus, gamers can expect solid performance at UHD without compromising on visual quality.

The following settings work best with the PS4 Pro:

Graphics settings

Gamma adjustment: 100

100 Motion blur strength : 0

: 0 Steering animation: On

On HDR : Auto

: Auto Peak nit adjustment: 10

10 Graphics priority: Quality

Do note that the PS4 Pro won't be able to match the quality the PS5 delivers while running F1 23 at 4K. This is because the developers have fine-tuned the game to run optimally depending on the hardware inside the console. Since the PS5 is way more powerful than the PS4 Pro, F1 23 runs at higher visual fidelity on the console.

