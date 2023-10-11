When does Modern Warfare 3 beta pre-load go live on PC and Xbox? Release dates and times for all regions

Week 2 of the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 beta is set to kick off on October 12, 2023. Following the initial PlayStation-exclusive weekend, PC and Xbox gamers will get to experience the game next. Players on these devices should ensure they're ready to dive into the action as soon as Week 2 of the beta is launched. They can pre-load the game so that they are ready to dive into action as soon as the new session opens.

This will entail knowing when the pre-load will be accessible to be well-prepared. Although this game version will be available at the same time across the world, there may be some variations in release times owing to time zone differences. Fortunately, the section below will offer the precise pre-load launch date and time for each region.

Modern Warfare 3 beta pre-load for PC and Xbox: Start dates and times for all regions

Modern Warfare 3 open beta dates for all platforms (Image via Activision)

Those who pre-order Modern Warfare 3 on PC and Xbox will receive early access to the game on October 12, 2023, at 10 am PT. The pre-load window will open 24 hours before the second weekend's launch. Below are the exact dates and times you can expect the pre-load to go live across various regions:

Pacific Time (PT): October 11, 2023, at 10 am

October 11, 2023, at 10 am Mountain Time (MT): October 11, 2023, at 11 am

October 11, 2023, at 11 am Central Time (CT): October 11, 2023, at 12 pm

October 11, 2023, at 12 pm Eastern Time (ET): October 11, 2023, at 1 pm

October 11, 2023, at 1 pm Brasília Time (BRT): October 11, 2023, at 2 pm

October 11, 2023, at 2 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): October 11, 2023, at 5 pm

October 11, 2023, at 5 pm Central European Time (CET): October 11, 2023, at 6 pm

October 11, 2023, at 6 pm Eastern European Time (EET): October 11, 2023, at 7 pm

October 11, 2023, at 7 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): October 11, 2023, at 8 pm

October 11, 2023, at 8 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): October 11, 2023, at 10:30 pm

October 11, 2023, at 10:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): October 12, 2023, at 1 am

October 12, 2023, at 1 am Japan Standard Time (JST): October 12, 2023, at 2 am

October 12, 2023, at 2 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): October 12, 2023, at 3 am

October 12, 2023, at 3 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): October 12, 2023, at 5 am

Modern Warfare 3 beta pre-load size for PC and Xbox

PC and Xbox users need to have at least 25 GB of free space available, which corresponds to the beta's download size.

The above covers everything you need to know regarding Modern Warfare 3's open beta pre-load release dates and times across all regions.