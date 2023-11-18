Can you use Animated Ghoulie camo on Modern Warfare 3 weapons?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) took the entire community by surprise when Activision announced that almost all cosmetics and other items from Modern Warfare 2 would be available in the new game through a carry-forward feature. This includes the Animated Ghoulie camo. The carry-forward feature ensures seasoned players can continue their grind in MW3 and do not have to start from scratch.

Modern Warfare 3 offers various new challenges when it comes to its entire weapons arsenal, including fresh mastery camos for both multiplayer and zombie mode. All of this — combined with the revamped classic MW2 maps for all game modes — has created a massive pool of playable content in the 2023 title.

This article will highlight the availability of the Animated Ghoulie camo for Modern Warfare 3 weapons.

Is the Animated Ghoulie camo available for Modern Warfare 3 weapons?

Yes, and you can equip this Animated Ghoulie camo on all the weapons in Modern Warfare 3, both new and old. You can utilize this cosmetic on any gun you want as long as you have completed the unlock challenges around the camo and have claimed it either in MW2 or Warzone.

The Animated Ghoulie item arrived as part of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone’s The Haunting event, which celebrated Halloween with unique visual makeovers. The entire occasion had various segments, including the Soul Capture mini-event. The camo was listed as a free reward in it but needed to be purchased using collected 1,000 souls.

This also means that it was an exclusive item that could only be acquired by collecting a huge number of souls. However, the developers may bring this cosmetic back — or at least a variant of it — as part of a bundle. This would make it available for players to acquire again. However, this item's return as part of a bundle would mean that it would arrive with a hefty price tag.

The Animated Ghoulie camo is easily one of the best free rewards that has ever been introduced in the newer Call of Duty titles. It boasts a vibrant design that moves around the gun's entire weapon body.

It is an exciting season for the entire Call of Duty player base as Modern Warfare 3 has introduced numerous new weapon skins alongside unique mastery camos. Combined with the MW3 Zombies missions and exclusive rewards, this title has a lot of gameplay content on offer for all the completionists.

It is an exciting season for the entire Call of Duty player base as Modern Warfare 3 has introduced numerous new weapon skins alongside unique mastery camos. Combined with the MW3 Zombies missions and exclusive rewards, this title has a lot of gameplay content on offer for all the completionists.