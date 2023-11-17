Best DG-58 LSW loadout Modern Warfare 3 (MW3): Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) offers a variety of weapons to choose from - all old guns carried over from the prequel and new ones. DG-58 LSW is a unique variant of its base model and provides additional firepower, making it truly worthy of being in the Light Machine Gun (LMG) category. This weapon can easily sweep an area of enemies without breaking a sweat and help you score consecutive victories.

Modern Warfare 3 managed to attract a lot of eyes with its new feature called the conversion kits. These kits allow modifications of select weapons and create a different arsenal with its dedicated progression. This can boost the amount of gameplay content available to the player base.

This article will highlight the best DG-58 LSW loadout for Modern Warfare 3.

Best DG-58 LSW loadout attachments in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Modern Warfare 3 DG-58 LSW LMG(Image via Activision)

Here is a list of all the attachments that you can utilize to make the most out of the DG-58 LSW LMG.

Recommended build

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Shadowstrike Suppressor Underbarrel: FTAC RS-9 Stealth Angled Grip

FTAC RS-9 Stealth Angled Grip Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Recoil Reduction Buttplate

Recoil Reduction Buttplate Comb: FSS Last Stand Comb

The Shadowstrike Suppressor muzzle can boost your stealth playstyle by making your gunfire undetectable by the radar.

The FTAC RS-9 Stealth Angled Grip underbarrel increases Tac Stance spread, aiming idle sway, horizontal recoil control, and aim walking steadiness.

The Slate Reflector optic is great for the multiplayer modes as it provides adept zoom without covering up the screen and maintains movement speed.

The Recoil Reduction Buttplate increases both gun kick recoil and overall recoil control.

The FSS Last Stand Comb increases sprint-to-fire speed and Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed to compensate for any delays of the optic attachment.

Best DG-58 LSW class setup and perks

Modern Warfare 3 Weapons tab (Image via Activision)

Here are all the perks and gear to create the best class for the DG-58 LSW in MW3.

Perk Package

Vest: CCT Comms Vest

CCT Comms Vest Gloves: Scavenger Gloves

Scavenger Gloves Boots: Lightweight Boots

Lightweight Boots Gear: Ghost T/V Camo

Ghost T/V Camo Gear 2: Bone Conduction Headset

Equipment

Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

The CCT Comms Vest increases the time an enemy is visible on the radar and features a bigger radar for you and nearby allies. The Scavenger gloves are perfect for extended gunfights as you can pick up ammo from eliminated enemy operators.

Lightweight boots increase movement, which is crucial for taking advantageous positions. The Ghost T/V camo gear blocks UAV detection, radars, and heartbeat sensors. The Bone Conduction Headset is perfect for reducing noise and enables you to hear enemy footsteps and gunfire more clearly.

The DG-58 LSW benefits from attachments and perks that increase stealth and movement speed. This is primarily to make up for the lost maneuverability that comes with operating almost any LMG.

How to unlock DG-58 LSW in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)?

Modern Warfare 3 DG-58 LSW unlock criteria (Image via Activision)

You can unlock the DG-58 LSW by one of two simple methods.

You can rank up your account to level 7 and obtain the LMG.

You can also exfil out of the zombie mode with the weapon to unlock it in your inventory.

