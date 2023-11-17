Best Renetti loadout Modern Warfare 3 (MW3): Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

The Renetti is a handgun exclusive to Modern Warfare 3. This is one of the best secondary weapons to use in the game, as it has exceptional speed and a fast draw time. This handgun also offers burst fire with a staggering fire rate. However, it becomes lethal after you transform it into an automatic gun using a Conversion Kit. The resulting SMG-like feel improves mobility while providing a dynamic edge in various battle scenarios.

This article seeks to improve the performance of the Renetti by exploring its best attachments and class setup for Modern Warfare 3 confrontations.

Best Renetti loadout attachments in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Renetti handgun in MW3 (Image via Activision)

The Renetti handgun can emulate the feel of an SMG when combined with the right attachments. By utilizing the new Conversion Kit feature in the game's gunsmith system, the weapon becomes a beast in close-range battles.

The following build is focused on unlocking the full potential of the Renetti and enhancing its firing rate, accuracy, and handling.

Recommended build:

Conversion Kit: Jak Ferocity Carbine Kit

Jak Ferocity Carbine Kit Muzzle: Ster45 Skyfury Compensator

Ster45 Skyfury Compensator Laser: Series 710 Pistol Laser

Series 710 Pistol Laser Rear Grip: Renetti Wood Grain Grip

Renetti Wood Grain Grip Magazine: 30-Round Mag

The key attachment of the build is the Jak Ferocity Carbine Kit that allows the Renetti to have a fully automatic firing mode.

The Ster45 Skyfury Compensator will offer more stability with enhanced recoil control. In addition, the Series 710 Pistol Laser improves weapon stability while remaining undetectable.

The Renetti Wood Grain Grip is another important attachment that improves the fast draw, tac stance spread, and sprint-to-fire speed. Finally, the 30-round mag is vital for the Renetti due to its quick firing rate, offering an essential increase in ammo supply.

Best Renetti class setup and perks

Renetti handgun class setup (Image via Activision)

Here's a list of all the best perks and pieces of equipment for the Renetti's class setup in Modern Warfare 3.

Vest: Infantry

Infantry Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Boots: Tactical Pads

Tactical Pads Gear: Bone Conduction Headset

Bone Conduction Headset Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Field Upgrade: Munition Box

How to unlock Renetti in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

To get your hands on the Renetti handgun, you must play the game and get your account to Level 21.

How to unlock the Jak Ferocity Carbine Kit in Modern Warfare 3

Jak Ferocity Carbine Kit Aftermarket Part (Image via Activision)

To unlock this Aftermarket Part, you must first level up your Renetti handgun to the max level (Level 21). Following that, achieve 30 kills using the aforementioned handgun with five attachments equipped.

Best secondary weapon for the Renetti in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Expand Tweet

The Renetti is effective in close-range combat, but its efficiency takes a dip as the distance between you and your target increases. To optimize this handgun's performance at various ranges, you should pair it with the MCW assault rifle or the Pulemyot 762 LMG.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more MW3 weapon guides.