5 MW2 weapons that need Aftermarket Parts in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Aftermarket Parts is a new concept in the Call of Duty universe first showcased during the beta testing phase of Modern Warfare 3. These can be described as conversion kits for certain weapons that cause them to behave quite differently from their default nature. Two of these Aftermarket Parts were showcased during the beta testing period.

The JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit transforms the Renetti handgun into an SMG hybrid. On the other hand, the JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit changes the Pulemyot 762 into a bullpup LMG. Modern Warfare 3 has gone live with four more such additions, elevating the total number of Aftermarket Parts in the game to six.

The new title has arrived with 114 weapons when combined with the guns that have been being carried forward from MW2. This arsenal will also eventually become the armory of Warzone. As such, a paltry sum of six Aftermarket Parts will definitely not be enough to sate the appetite of the player base.

This article will list five weapons from Modern Warfare 2 that need an Aftermarket Part to improve their usability in Modern Warfare 3.

5 MW2 that will be better with Aftermarket Parts in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Here are five Modern Warfare 2 weapons for which Aftermarket Parts can be introduced:

1) M16

Aftermarket Parts are needed for M16 in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

Despite being a part of the Call of Duty universe for a long time, the M16 has been universally despised by MW2's player base due to its extremely high recoil and burst fire. These two factors combined make the gun almost unusable, despite possessing better TTK than most meta assault rifles in that title.

However, an Aftermarket Part that will transform it into a battle rifle will be perfect for its revival in Modern Warfare 3. Its TTK is already the same as that of the TAQ-V, and as such, a conversion kit with a longer barrel and a semi-auto firing mode will easily transform it into a rapid-fire mid-to-long range powerhouse in MW3.

2) RAAL MG

Aftermarket Parts are needed for RAAL MG in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

When this LMG was first introduced in MW2 and Warzone, it was an instant fan favorite due to its hard-hitting nature. Despite having a low rate of fire, the RAAL MG's high damage per bullet led to it having one of the fastest TTKs in the game.

However, this weapon's high popularity led to its eventual demise, as several recoil nerfs were introduced that made it extremely hard for even veteran players to control. This led to a sharp decline in its pick rate and hardly anyone can be seen using this weapon nowadays.

However, if it is kitted with a bullpup Aftermarket Part like that of the Pulemyot 7626, it might just claw its war back into Modern Warfare 3's meta. With a lighter frame and better recoil, this gun may again carve itself a new legacy in the latest title.

3) Tempus Torrent

Aftermarket Parts are needed for Tempus Torrent in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

The Tempus Torrent marksman rifle is an unusual case in Modern Warfare 2. When it was first added, its performance was quite average, unlike most of the new guns of the seasonal updates. As such, it never really gained popularity among the player base and had a low pick rate throughout the lifecycle of that game.

However, in Modern Warfare 3, if the developers introduce an Aftermarket Part for the gun that transforms it into a semi-auto sniper, its usability will improve by a significant margin.

With the one-shot sniper meta being back in Modern Warfare 3, a heavier version of the Tempus Torrent with a longer barrel and higher caliber bullets will definitely appeal to Operators.

4) LM-S

Aftermarket Parts are needed for LM-S in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

The LM-S is another marksman rifle that never rose to prominence in Modern Warfare 2. It has been a part of the title's armory since the very beginning but has always been overshadowed by some of the better options like TAQ-M and SP-R 208. Despite having decent stats on paper, this gun has appealed to only a few Operators.

However, a revival of the LM-S with Aftermarket Parts will definitely draw the attention of the players in Modern Warfare 3. This marksman rifle is modeled after the famous Heckler & Koch PSG-1. As such, the developers can introduce a sniper conversion kit for the firearm to transform it into its military version, the MSG90.

5) Kastov-545

Aftermarket Parts are needed for Kastov 545 in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

Among the three assault rifles of the Kastovia Platform in MW2's gunsmith, the pick rate of the Kastov-545 has always been the lowest. The Kastov-762 is a mid-to-long-range powerhouse, and the Kastov 74u is excellent for close range. However, the substandard damage output of the Kastov-545 has always prevented this mid-range AR from reaching its true potential despite its very low recoil.

Although this gun did receive some attention from the developers in the last few Modern Warfare 2 patches, most Operators hardly ever cared about the firearm. However, in Modern Warfare 3, a good Aftermarket part might push it towards the limelight. A marksman rifle conversion kit for this gun will make it perform like the famous RD 700 DMR and will definitely draw the attention of players.