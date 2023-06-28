Best Kastov 74u loadout for Modern Warfare 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more

The Kastov 74u is an Assault Rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Despite its small form factor, the rifle packs a punch. Its time to kill, for instance, stands only at 184ms up to 21 meters, which is fast. Moreover, the firearm is extremely mobile, allowing players to wield it effectively as a sub-machine gun. Due to these unique features of the Kastov 74u, it also acts as a solid Sniper Support weapon in Warzone 2.

That said, the Assault Rifle on its own will not deliver the best results. It requires proper attachments that mitigate its flaws and boosts its strengths, as well as a proper Class around it that help harness the rifle's power and ease the users' time in a match. Keeping its requirements in mind, this guide will look at the best attachments for the Kastov 74u, Perks, Equipment, and more.

What is the best class setup for the Kastov 74u in Modern Warfare 2?

The Kastov 74u is a versatile weapon that excels in mid and close-ranged engagements. In Modern Warfare 2, the scope for long-range combat is minimum (except in Battle Maps); hence, depending on the mode you'll be playing, you should pick a Secondary Weapon to complement the Kastov 74u. For most core maps, it is advised to go with an FTAC Siege or the X13 Auto pistol.

In case of bigger maps, it is advised to go with a Marksman Rifle such as the TAQ-M or the Tempus Torrent. As for the Perks, it is advised to pick Double Time, Battle Hardened (equip Overkill if you pick a Marksman Rifle in the second slot), Fast Hands, and finally, Ghost.

When it comes to Equipment, for most situations, the Stun Grenades and a Semtex would do the job. But if you are playing on a bigger map, going with a Smoke Grenade is advised. Although these Equipments and Perks will increase your success rate in the game, they won't impact your weapon's performance. The section below covers some of the best attachments for the Kastov 74u in Modern Warfare 2.

What are the best attachments for the Kastov 74u?

The Kastov 74u is currently being hailed as one of the best Assault Rifles in the game. Thanks to the fast time-to-kill and mobility, players can wield the weapon aggressively and even substitute it for an SMG. However, as mentioned earlier, to get the most out of the weapon, you must equip a few attachments that enhance its core strengths.

Here are the best attachments for the Kastov 74u in Modern Modern Warfare 2:

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Underbarrel: XTEN Nexus Grip

XTEN Nexus Grip Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

Demo-X2 Grip Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

Echoless-80 is a silencer that suppresses gun sounds. It is one of the most viable attachments for this weapon as it increases the bullet velocity and damage range. This attachment also smoothens the gun's recoil, making it easier to control.

FSS OLE-V Laser gives a speed boost to the aim down sight time. It also boosts the sprint to fire speed and helps with the aiming stability of the Assault Rifle.

XTEN Nexus Grip also helps with recoil by stabilizing it. Moreover, this grip helps with the idle aiming stability of the rifle, making it more accurate at ranges.

Demo-X2 Grip also helps with recoil control in general. This will be required if you are shooting down over long distances.

45 Round Mag ensures that you don't run out of bullets in an intense gunfight and have sufficient ammo to take down multiple foes without reloading your weapon.

How to unlock the Kastov 74u in Modern Warfare 2

The Kastov 74u belongs to the Kastovia platform, which naturally implies that unlocking it won't be simple. Here's how you can get your hands on the firearm:

1) First, you must get to the Military Rank of Level 23. This will unlock the Kastov 762.

2) Next, use the Kastov 762 and level it up to Level 10. Doing so will unlock the Kastov 545.

3) Now, use the Kastov 545 and get it up to Level 13. This unlocks the Kastov-74u.

After acquiring the rifle, it is advised to play a few matches with it and level it up. Doing so will unlock the various attachments and their slots, as this guide suggests.

This is all there is to know about the best Kastov-74u loadout for Modern Warfare 2. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest news about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

