Best Kastov-74u loadout for Warzone 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more

The Kastov-74u is an Assault Rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. It excels when it comes to mobility, allowing players to wield it effectively as an SMG as well. But that doesn't imply that it isn't effective at range. It performs brilliantly at mid-range, allowing players to shred through enemies within seconds. That said, this rifle is currently one of the go-to choices for Sniper Support.

However, just like with all other guns in the game, the Kastov-74u won't be optimal without the correct attachments. Moreover, since the Season 4 update increased the base health of players, it has become necessary for them to change their loadouts to maintain their viability in the game.

This guide will examine the best Kastov-74u loadout in Warzone 2, the recommended class setup, and more.

What is the best class setup for the Kastov-74u in Warzone 2?

At launch, the Kastov-74u was considered to be one of the best Assault Rifles in the game. However, presently it works great as a Sniper Support. Hence, it is advised to go with a Victus XMR or an FJX Imperium when it comes to the secondary weapon. For Equipment, the ideal ones would be Smoke Grenade and Semtex.

Regarding the Perk Package, you should pick Overkill (a must for a Sniper Support loadout), Double Time, Fast Hands, and High Alert. However, Perks will depend a lot on your personal playstyle and hence should be equipped as such.

As mentioned, you won't get the most out of the gun without the correct attachments. The section below discusses some of the best attachments for the Kastov-74u in Warzone 2.

What are the best attachments for the Kastov-74u?

Before choosing the attachments, it is essential to know the strengths and flaws of the weapon. Its mobility and easy-to-control recoil make the Kastov-74u a viable weapon. As for weaknesses, it doesn't fair well at longer ranges. Here are the best attachments for the Kastov-74u:

Barrel: BR209 Barrel

BR209 Barrel Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Magazine: 45 Round Mag

The BR209 Barrel boosts the mobility statistics of the gun. It increases the character's movement and aim-down sight speeds with the weapon equipped.

FSS OLE-V Laser also increases the aim-down sight speed of the rifle along with the sprint-to-speed fire, making it ideal for aggressive plays.

Otrezat Stock additionally enhances the mobility stats by increasing the aim walking speed, which is crucial for clearing angles. Apart from that, this attachment also boosts the sprint speed.

Echoless-80 is a suppressor that not only silences the gunshots but also gives a boost to the damage range and the bullet velocity. But that's not all. This silencer also smoothens the recoil, making it easier to hit targets at mid-ranges.

The 45 Round Mag is quite crucial for this loadout. Since the players' health was increased in Season 4, it ensures that you have sufficient ammo and don't end up reloading in the middle of a fight.

How to unlock the Kastov-74u in Warzone 2

Unlocking the Kastov-74u in Warzone 2 can be a little complicated. First, you will have to reach a Military Rank of Level 23. This will unlock the Kastov 762. Now, you must use the 762 and level it up to Level 10. Doing so will unlock the Kastov 545. Now all you have to do is to use the Kastov 545 and level it up to Level 13. This unlocks the Kastov-74u.

Once acquired, it is advised to play a few matches with it to unlock the various attachment slots for the weapon. It is worth noting that these kills will only count on real players and will not work if you get AI eliminations.

This is all there is to know about the best Kastov-74u loadout for Warzone 2. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest news about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

