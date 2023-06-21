Best TAQ-M loadout for Warzone 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more 

The TAQ-M is a Marksman Rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. The gun is one of the best in the game currently and packs a serious punch in mid-to-long-range engagements. Being a Marksman Rifle, it deals less damage than a Sniper Rifle. However, it makes up for it with a higher rate of fire and increased mobility. Since the battle royale game launched, the rifle has maintained its spot as one of the best weapons.

Moreover, as the weapon didn't receive many updates over time, the recommended loadouts for it haven't changed either. That said, the recent Season 4 update increased the base health of players, and hence updating one's previous loadouts have become a must-do.

This guide will take a closer look at the best TAQ-M loadout in Warzone 2, its recommended class, and more.

What is the best class setup for the TAQ-M in Warzone 2?

TAQ-M is perfect for long-range engagements. As a result, it suffers at close-range encounters. Hence for the ideal class setup, you should pick an SMG like the ISO 45 or the Lachmann Sub in the secondary slot, which will help you in close-quarter combat. SMGs, in general, complement Marksman Rifles well, and that remains true in this case too.

When it comes to picking the Equipment, it is advised to go with Smoke Grenades and Semtex. For Perks, it is recommended to pick Overkill, Double Time, Fast Hands, and High Alert. That said, Perks are highly dependent on the user's play style and should be picked based on one's preferences.

What are the best attachments for the TAQ-M?

While Perks and Equipment help ease your time in Warzone 2, the attachments will help you win more gunfights and enhance the weapon's strengths. For the TAQ-M, you should use the following attachments:

Barrel: LR1:7 20.5" Barrel

LR1:7 20.5" Barrel Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 6.5mm High Velocity

6.5mm High Velocity Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic

LR1:7 20.5" Barrel is an amazing attachment that boosts the damage range further and the bullet velocity. Polarfire-S is a suppressor. It silences the shots and increases the damage range and bullet velocity. FTAC Ripper 56 ensures that the shots are accurate at long ranges. 6.5mm High Velocity boosts the bullet velocity, making it easier to hit moving targets long distances. The VLK 4.0 optic comes with 4x magnification, allowing you to easily see ranged targets.

How to unlock the TAQ-M in Warzone 2

Unlike many other weapons in the game, unlocking the TAQ-M isn't easy. To acquire it, players must reach a Military Rank of Level 19. This will unlock the TAQ-56. Once unlocked, you must level up the TAQ-56 to Level 20. You can do this easily by playing Modern Warfare 2. Also, if you want to hasten up the process, you can use a Double Weapon XP token.

Doing so will unlock the TAQ-M. Once acquired, playing a few matches with it is advised to unlock the various attachment slots and attachments suggested in this guide.

This is all there is to know about the best TAQ-M loadout for Warzone 2.

