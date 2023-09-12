5 best weapons with fastest TTK in Warzone 2 after September 6 update

After the recent update, a weapon's Time-to-Kill (TTK) in Warzone 2 Season 5 has become one of its most significant statistics. It is determined by the firearm's internal facets, which include rate of fire, bullet velocity, damage per shot, and damage range. A faster TTK weapon allows players to rapidly and easily annihilate their opponents, whilst a slower one necessitates more shots and time.

Some weapons were buffed in the most recent Warzone 2 update, leading to modifications to the fastest time-to-kill weaponry. Following the Season 5 update, players may wonder which weapons have risen to the top of the meta following the addition of new weapons and various buffs and nerfs.

WhosImmortal, a YouTuber and Warzone expert, has chosen these stunning options for the season's fastest-killing weapon.

Cronen Squall, Chimera, and more lead the way with fastest TTK loadouts for Warzone 2 after September 6 update

1) Lachmann 762

Lachmann 762 TTK loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

In Warzone 2, the Lachmann-762, a select-fire battle rifle, is inspired by the real-life Heckler & Koch G3. The Lachmann-762 is one of the stronger Battle Rifle options in the current WZ2 meta, thanks to its high damage per magazine and quick time to kill.

At 67 meters, its time-to-kill figure stands at 788 milliseconds. It was buffed to be fully automatic and is considerably ahead of other guns in that range. If mastered, the gun's time to kill is extremely fast.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Bore-490

Bore-490 Barrel: 15.9" Lachmann RAPP Barrel

15.9" Lachmann RAPP Barrel Optic: Aim Op-v4

Aim Op-v4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 50 Round Drum

2) Cronen Squall

Cronen Squall TTK loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Cronen Squall's popularity skyrocketed after its debut in Season 3. Its incredible time to kill and fast fire rate made it a great choice in a wide range of situations. The tremendous firepower of this battle rifle solidified its place in the meta.

At 52 meters, the Cronen Squall has a TTK of roughly 1050 milliseconds. It is the fastest option when compared to other guns in that range. To master semi-auto mode, the user must spam the weapon while remaining on target.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Bore-490

Bore-490 Barrel: HR6.8 Barrel

HR6.8 Barrel Optic: Aim Op-v4

Aim Op-v4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 50 Round Drum

3) 556 Icarus

556 Icarus TTK loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Because of its relatively high long-range TTK and default magazine capacity of 75, the 556 Icarus light machine gun has been a popular choice since Season 4. The effective range of the 556 Icarus is quite long. At 63 meters, its time-to-kill figure stands at approximately 1015 milliseconds when constantly hitting bullets. As an LMG, it also has a large magazine capacity.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Barrel: FTac Coldforge 16" Barrel

FTac Coldforge 16" Barrel Optic: Aim Op-v4

Aim Op-v4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

4) Chimera

Chimera TTK loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

In WZ2, the Chimaera AR is a highly mobile weapon that excels in mid to long-range fights. The firearm has become a more than feasible option in WZ2 following the boosts it received in the Season 5 Reloaded update.

The Chimaera rules the close-range Warzone 2 meta, with the highest time to kill of any mid to close-range rifle or sniper support-style gun. The statistic currently stands at an incredible 718ms across the whole 15 to 20m range.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: 6.5" EXF Vorpal

6.5" EXF Vorpal Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Underbarrel: Schlager Tango

Schlager Tango Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

Bruen Flash Grip Magazine: 45 Round Mag

5) Vel 46

Vel 46 TTK loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Vel 46 has been continuously improved and is now one of the game's finest SMGs. Compared to other meta SMGs such as the ISO 45 and MP5, it has a faster time to kill of 650 milliseconds at 12 meters. The Vel 46 is an excellent choice for supporting SMGs or as an aggressive secondary for rifles and LMGs.

It has a minimal recoil and remains simple to use, making it suitable for all types of players. The Vel 46 comes with a 50-round magazine, which can be upgraded to 60 shots.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Stock: Demo RXT Stock

Demo RXT Stock Magazine: 50 Round Mag

50 Round Mag Rear Grip: Schlager Soldier Grip

These are the five fastest TTKs in WZ2 Season 5 after the September 6 update. Follow the Sportskeeda Call of Duty section for more information and guides.