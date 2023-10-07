How to unlock DG-58 LSW LMG in Modern Warfare 3?

Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta has kicked off exclusively for PlayStation users. Gamers can dive into the action and unlock powerful weaponry, including the formidable DG-58 LSW. This Light Machine Gun (LMG) promises to be a game-changer, offering players a powerful tool for dominating mid to long-range battles.

Navigating the Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta progress and unlocking the DG-58 LSW LMG may be confusing to some players.

This article provides a detailed guide, assuring users have all the information they need to acquire this powerful weapon easily.

DG-58 LSW LMG unlock procedure in Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta

During the first weekend of Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta, players will be able to reach a maximum level of 20. As you continue through the levels, you will have access to more loadout items, such as new weapons, killstreaks, field upgrades, and so on.

For those eyeing the DG-58 LSW LMG, the unlock procedure is rather simple; you must attain a Military Rank of Level 7 in the beta, and you'll have this deadly weapon at your disposal.

This LMG will be the first new weapon that gets unlocked in the Open Beta Weekend One.

According to the description provided by the Call of Duty Blog, the DG-58 LSW is a lightweight squad weapon equipped with a 5.8 x 42 mm caliber, allowing players to provide suppressive fire to effectively take control over specific areas on the battlefield.

While the precise damage is unknown, the DG-58 LSW specializes in crowd control and medium-range engagements, providing diverse fighting capabilities.

How can you level up fast in Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta?

The Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta offers a limited number of maps and modes. Notably, players can participate in Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, Kill Confirmed, and Ground War.

Those looking to maximize experience points and level up quickly should pay special attention to the Kill Confirmed and Domination modes, as they offer the best opportunity to gain experience points.

The MW3 Open Beta's first weekend session lasts only two days. For a complete experience, players are advised to explore all possible modes.

Completing matches and avoiding mid-game abandonment provides maximum experience point collection, allowing for a quick leveling-up process.

The above covers everything one needs to know about unlocking the new weapon DG-58 LSW LMG in Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta.

The beta phase extends across two weekends, each with two exciting game sessions spread out over two days. The beta will end on October 16, 2023, giving gamers plenty of time to participate and enjoy the gameplay.

