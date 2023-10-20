How to get the leaked Ghoulie animated camo in Warzone 2 The Haunting?

After much anticipation, details have finally emerged on the previously leaked Ghoulie animated camo in Warzone 2 The Haunting. Although it has seen a few changes, the essence of the skin remains the same. The multi-colored animated camo will be available in the game (both Multiplayer and Battle Royale) as a free unlock in the Souls Capture event.

That said, in this article, we'll take a closer at how you can unlock the animated Ghoulie skin in Warzone 2 The Haunting.

Note: It is worth noting that the following information was derived from datamines and is subject to change.

How to unlock the Ghoulie animated camo in Warzone 2 The Haunting

Here's how you can unlock the Ghoulie animated camo in Warzone 2 The Haunting:

Collect a total of 1000 Souls by eliminating enemies in your preferred game mode.

Head over to the 'The Haunting' tab in-game.

Redeem the Souls on October 24, 2023, to unlock the Ghoulie animated camo.

As seen from the above clip, the camo has seen quite a few changes compared to the previously leaked images. Developers have removed all flashy animations from the camo to improve visibility and make it more suitable for combat. Furthermore, the latest developments have cleared up speculations that it will be a paid camo upon release.

The skin will be available for a limited time only and cannot be acquired after the Souls Capture event ends.

How to collect Souls quickly in Warzone 2 The Haunting?

There are two prudent strategies that fans have devised to capture Souls quickly in Warzone 2 The Haunting. They are as follows:

Vondel Lockdown

One of the quickest ways to gather a lot of Souls is by playing Vondel Lockdown. You can earn a total of 16 Souls per match, and since eliminating an enemy drops two at a time, you only need to get eight kills per match. Moreover, you do not need to play through the entire match and can quit as soon as you collect 16 Souls.

It is worth noting that all these kills must be different enemies. Eliminating the same player twice won't drop Souls.

Al Mazrah Massive Resurgence

If you are playing in quads, this is probably the best way to go about it. Simply head for the ghost train as soon as the match begins. If lucky, you won't have to fight real enemies, but that's rarely the case. The train contains plenty of chests and Souls that can be collected. The best aspect of this strategy is that you can collect a maximum of 20 Souls in a single attempt.

That covers everything about acquiring the Ghoulie animated camo in Warzone 2 The Haunting. If you don't own the battle royale title and prefer Multiplayer matches, the process of unlocking it will remain the same.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone's The Haunting event is currently live. It is now available on the Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty hub for the latest news about Modern Warfare 2, Modern Warfare 3, and Warzone.