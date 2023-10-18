How to quickly capture Souls in Warzone 2 The Haunting event

With The Haunting event now live in Warzone 2, capturing Souls has become everyone's priority, and rightfully so. These Souls can be redeemed in-game for exciting items such as Weapon Blueprints, Weapon Charms, Calling Cards, and many other items such as XP tokens and Tier Skips. Moreover, the limited-time nature of the event has players in a rush to collect them as quickly as possible.

Souls can be collected by eliminating other players, new "anomalies," or by looting and opening chests in the battle royale title. However, a player can collect only a limited amount of Souls per match, and this is capped based on the mode they are playing. This slows down the pace at which one can go about collecting them, making the entire process a tad bit slow.

Although the community developed some strategies to quickly collect them, they were only possible in Modern Warfare 2, leaving the fans of the free-to-play Warzone 2 out of the equation. That said, in this guide, we'll take a closer look at the best possible way one can collect souls in the battle royale title quickly and easily.

Guide to the fastest way of collecting Souls in Warzone 2 The Haunting event

The fastest way to collect souls in Warzone 2 The Haunting event (Image via Activision)

Your best bet to collect Souls quickly in Warzone 2 The Haunting event is by playing the Vondel Lockdown mode. Unlike other modes, Lockdown allows players to collect 16 Souls per match. In contrast, playlists like Shipment in Modern Warfare 2 allow only 12.

Moreover, you need not play through the entire match, unlike in the case of the Shipment strategy. You can collect the 16 souls and leave the match, making the process quick and easy. Since it is a battle royale and players have infinite respawns, you can farm kills easily without even moving away from a site.

While it is true that Massive Resurgence allows a maximum of 18 Souls per match, it will be infinitely harder as most players will be playing in squads, and if you are a solo player, collecting so many Souls will certainly be time-consuming.

That said, if you are playing in a squad of four, Massive Resurgence would be ideal, as taking down the ghosts and opening chests will grant you Souls.

Once you have enough Souls to acquire the item you want, you can head to The Haunting section from the main menu and earn these items for free.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's The Haunting event is currently live. It is now available on the Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

