How does Warzone 2's Massive Resurgence work? Hunt and Track mechanic, score events and more

Massive Resurgence is one of the many new pieces of content in Call of Duty Warzone 2, which arrives with Season 3. It's a modified version of the fan-favorite mode, which now grows more enormous in scale. Naturally, there are specific changes to the older dynamics that you'll need to be aware of before jumping into the battlefield. There are many things to explore as Activision has introduced new content, maps, and more. If you loved the old Resurgence mode in previous seasons, you'd even appreciate the latest version.

Let's learn more about Massive Resurgence and how it will work in Warzone 2. Doing so will allow you to meet your in-game goals better and hasten your progression.

The Massive Resurgence mode in Warzone 2 is much more than just a large map

Massive Resurgence takes the game mode to Al Mazrah, which boasts a larger map and a more significant number of POIs. This will create a big difference compared to the smaller Ashika Island version.

Each match will be fine-tuned accordingly to ensure the intensity stays intact. Games will take place between a maximum of 150 players to ensure that the map size doesn't have any adverse effects.

If you're new, there are certain basics that you'll have to understand to do well. The mode plays out quite similar to traditional battle royale, and you can opt for squads of three/four.

The core difference comes in the form of a respawn ability. You can turn around premature death if your squad mate is alive. Similarly, when you kill an opponent in a game, the locations of their squad mates will be revealed temporarily.

This will help you finish off an enemy team or avoid a potential ambush. If you are playing solo, you can find the location where your opponent will respawn. This is precisely how the Hunt and Track mechanic works.

Similarly, different score events let you dominate a match. You can perform these activities and achievements to progress toward victory. Here are all the score events known so far:

Headshot

On The Move: Moving at least 25 meters after your teammate has died.

Hunt: Hunting an opponent while Track and Hunt are active.

Hunter Double: Hunting two opponents with Track and Hunt.

Hunter Spree: Hunting more than three players with Track and Hunt.

Armor Break: Destroyed an opponent's armor set completely in Warzone 2.

Audacious Elimination: Getting an elimination while a teammate is down.

Fearless Elimination: Getting an elimination being the last surviving member.

Getting used to these core mechanics will allow you to dominate every Massive Resurgence match quickly. As always, coordination and communication will be essential for you to find success in Warzone 2.

Poll : 0 votes