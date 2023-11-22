How to get Overkill Perk in Modern Warfare 3?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) abolished the perk package system, including Overkill in the prequel, Modern Warfare 2, and replaced it with the new gear and perks system. The developers at Sledgehammer Games created four new fields that pack similar perks - Vests, Gloves, Boots, and Gear. All of these items combined form the new perks package that can be easily modified to fit almost any play style.

Modern Warfare 3 introduced a fresh method to utilize the existing perks by ingraining them into different pieces of equipment. This is one of the most unique features the new shooter title offers alongside movement mechanics like Tac stance.

With a dedicated perk and gear system, players can choose to create personalized loadouts for different maps and modes.

This article will highlight how you can regain the Overkill perk in Modern Warfare 3.

How to equip Overkill Perk in Modern Warfare 3?

Here is a quick guide that you can utilize to get the Overkill perk in your Modern Warfare 3 loadout.

Launch your game and go to the “Weapons” tab present on the top ribbon on your home screen.

You then have to click on the loadout you want to customize and head into the “Vests” section.

After this, you will see a list of different vests that can be equipped, each with unique effects.

If you want to get the Overkill perk, you will have to equip either the “Gunner Vest” or the “Overkill Vest.”

However, if your account level is low, you cannot access these accessories through your inventory.

It is important to note that most of the items present in the game can be unlocked by simply playing the game unless they are exclusive MW3 bundle items. All the gameplay content in the title is free for everyone who owns a copy and is only locked behind challenges and levels.

How to unlock the Overkill Vest in Modern Warfare 3?

Here is a short guide that can help you unlock the Overkill Vest in MW3.

Launch your game and queue into any multiplayer mode.

You will need to grind the game and take your account to level 50.

Once this is done, the Overkill Vest will automatically be unlocked for your account and can be equipped from the “Weapons” tab.

How to unlock the Gunner Vest in Modern Warfare 3?

The Gunner Vest is an excellent replacement till you can get the Overkill Vest in MW3. Here is how you can unlock the Gunner Vest in Activision’s 2023 shooter.

Launch your game and enter into any multiplayer session.

You will need to play the game and get your account to level 20.

Once your account reaches level 20, you will immediately gain access to the Gunner Vest in the loadouts.

Both Gunner and Overkill Vests are crucial for aggressive players as they allow you to carry two primary weapons, which is the Overkill perk in Modern Warfare 2. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more MW3 updates.