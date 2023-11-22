How to do broken 'Snake' movement in Modern Warfare 3?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) fans recently figured out a movement technique that allowed players to move throughout the terrain while being prone and called it Snaking. It is a truly bizarre thing to witness in a match, but is quite advantageous for users who have mastered this craft. However, it seems this technique can easily be utilized by PC players with a keyboard and a mouse (KBM), but controllers would need additional button remapping.

Modern Warfare 3 has its fair share of advanced movement techniques that combine a lot of different mechanics. The new Snake movement is fairly simple in theory and can easily catch enemy operators off-guard. The movement is almost unrestricted and can help you stay out of the enemy’s visible range for a long time.

This article will highlight how you can perform the new Snaking movement technique in Modern Warfare 3.

How to perform Snaking (Slithering) movement technique in Modern Warfare 3

Here is a quick guide that you can utilize to master the new snaking movement in Modern Warfare 3:

You will have first to change a few keybinds through the in-game settings.

You need to click on the Gear icon present on the top-right of your screen and go to the “Keyboard and Mouse” tab.

Scroll down to the “Mouse Calibration” settings and click “Show More”. You will need to reduce the “Mouse Wheel Delay” to “0”.

You then need to go to the “Keybinds” section and click on “Movement Advanced Keybinds”. Here, you will need to bind the Mouse Wheel-Up action to “Stance Down”.

Once this is complete, you need to set the “Automatic Sprint” option to “Automatic Sprint” present under the “Gameplay” section.

You can now queue into any multiplayer mode and start utilizing the new keybinds.

All you have to do is start sprinting, hit the jump button, and then spam the bind you have set for “Stance Down” three times to start snaking while moving forward.

You can also record the keybind to perform itself thrice if you are using a controller.

It is important to note that this is an advanced movement technique and could provide you with a great advantage in the game. However, it remains unclear if this movement mechanic is an exploit or a simple combination of existing techniques. If the devs deem it an exploit, then you can expect an update to fix this movement.

The new Snaking or Slithering method is quite unique in the sense that you can continue to travel while being prone without compromising on movement speed. This method can disorient enemies as most players aim at the head or torso level, but you would be able to approach them from the prone position. By the time they can react, you would already get your shots in and secure the kill.