Modern Warfare 3's secret movement trick turns player into a 'Snake'

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) was released recently, and players seem to have figured out a way to move completely while being prone, calling it the Snake. It is quite hilarious to watch in a game, but packs massive advantages when it comes to participating in gunfights.

However, this movement technique can reportedly only be performed on the PC platform with a mouse and keyboard.

Modern Warfare 3 managed to grab the attention of the community with the improvement in movement and gunplay mechanics; however, the presence of an overpowered maneuverability method can make fights loft-sided, making the overall gameplay experience stale. The devs might have taken note of this new movement technique and already started to develop a permanent fix.

This article will highlight the newfound Snake movement technique in Modern Warfare 3.

New Modern Warfare 3 movement allows players to become snakes in-game

A new movement trick has surfaced in the Modern Warfare 3 player base that can help players traverse entire maps without ever standing up. It is an unprecedented method that is unique to Activision’s 2023 shooter title and can surprise anyone present in the lobby.

The problem does not lie in the movement’s existence but in the amount of unfair advantages that it presents to the PC community.

There are various advanced movement techniques in MW3 that even professional players utilize in national and international tournaments. However, this new Snake method can help players lie down on the ground and move without sacrificing almost any movement speed.

This means that operators utilizing Snake cannot be easily shot or tracked as players have usually trained themselves to aim at the head or body level.

This means that one would miss most of the shots before they see a player on the ground instead of running around like everyone else. The time required for aim correction itself would be enough for the snaking player to eliminate the enemy. Moreover, trying to chase a player looking at the ground means you cannot see others in front of you, which would directly lead you to be eliminated.

