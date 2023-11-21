Modern Warfare 3 to officially remove Gaia operator skin, here's why

Sledgehammer Games, the developer of Modern Warfare 3, has announced the removal of the Gaia operator skin in the next update. The skin was first revealed in September 2023 for its tempting Mother Nature design; however, it quickly received backlash upon release owing to its unintended pay-to-win attribute.

Despite a modest October rework, player dissatisfaction persisted since the skin's branch-like pattern made it difficult to spot in open spaces, thus impacting gameplay.

In response to player feedback, the devs acknowledged the negative effects and decided to disable the Gaia skin. This article will further explore the reason behind the removal, offering insight into the community's dissatisfaction with its effect on the gaming experience.

Why Gaia operator skin is getting removed from Modern Warfare 3?

Expand Tweet

The Gaia Operator Skin is available for the operator Nila “Nova” Brown, featured exclusively in the Blackcell Battle Pass during Season 6 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone. Thanks to the carryforward option, players who own this skin in MW2 and Warzone can also access it in MW3.

This unique skin, resembling Groot from the Marvel universe, features a nature-inspired design that seamlessly blends with the environment, making players equipping this skin practically undetectable amid green landscapes, trees, and bushes.

This unintended but distinct feature has a substantial negative influence on gaming dynamics. Players using the Gaia skin provide a significant challenge in battlefield visibility, particularly during the intense latter stages of a match.

While visually beautiful, the skin's appearance has sparked issues within the player community, as well as extensive user complaints and discontent, prompting Sledgehammer Games to decide to remove the Gaia skin in a forthcoming update. The official statement reads:

"Adjustments to Gaia and Gaia Blackcell Operator Skins are in the pipeline for Modern Warfare 3. In a future game update, we'll disable this item until said changes can be released to all players."

Expand Tweet

The removal of the skin is expected to be a temporary measure, and while the particular duration for the needed adjustments is unknown, gamers can expect a complete rework. The future redesign intends to remove the underlying pay-to-win characteristics, changing the skin into a widely admired aesthetic item.

While the developer confirmed that the Gaia skin would be removed in a future Modern Warfare 3 update, no precise date has been provided.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more MW3 news and updates.