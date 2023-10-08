How to change Tac-Stance settings in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Open Beta

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has introduced a brand new feature called Tac-Stance in its combat mechanism, and it's important to know how to change the settings in case you want to customize your gunplay behavior. This new Stance mechanism is perfect in close-range and mid-range gunfights. Furthermore, the newly introduced feature can also massively improve your weapon performance.

To learn how to change all Tac-Stance settings in Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta, read below.

How to use Tac-Stance in Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta

Since the Open Beta for Modern Warfare 3 already went live, players might look for how to use the feature in the first place. Here is how you can activate Tac-Stance in the game:

While using ADS (Aim Down Sight), players must put inputs for either Sprint, Melee, or Down Button.

You can customize which one you want to use in the gameplay settings.

How to change Tac-Stance settings in Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta

MW3 Tac-Stance settings (Image via Activision)

To change the settings, you need to follow the steps below:

Open the game and go to settings, which would be in the top right corner.

Under the Gameplay Settings tab, you'll be required to scroll down a bit.

Find Combat Settings under the Gameplay tab, and you'll see a setting for Tactical ADS Behaviour.

Based on your preference, you can change it to ADS + Spritn, ADS + Melee, ADS + Down Button.

How to turn off Tac-Stance in Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta

If you are not a fan of this new combat mechanism, you might just want to turn that off. Here is how you can do it:

Open the game and go to settings, which would be in the top right corner.

Under the Gameplay Settings tab, you'll be required to scroll down a bit.

Find Combat Settings under the Gameplay tab, and you'll see a setting for Tactical ADS Behaviour.

Under the Tactical ADS Activation section, you'll find the 'Off' option. Click on that, and the feature won't be available for you in the game anymore.

What can you do while using Tac-Stance in Modern Warfare 3?

In Call of Duty's official blog, Activision has explained why this new feature might change the usual gunplay in the franchise forever. Players would hold the weapons in a canted position while firing, and they would be able to toggle in and out of it while ADSing.

Although the mechanism is not exactly for precision, it massively increases mobility and weapon handling. Hence, if you are in a close-range gunfight or if someone is camping around the corner, it would be easier for you to take your opponent out by surprise. Furthermore, you can also fire in this mode while sliding.