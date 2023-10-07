Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is currently available only for PlayStation users, so the best controller settings are crucial to win as many gunfights as possible. The console inputs need to be fine-tuned so that they can provide a balanced playing field against the Keyboard and Mouse players. However, it can be a tricky route as every individual has a different playstyle.

Modern Warfare 3 is comparatively faster than its 2022 prequel, as it brought back some of the most fan-favorite mechanics. However, it seems that the Aim Assist strength for the console platforms has been reduced, so it is important for players to have a better grip on their controller settings.

This article will highlight the best controller settings for Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta.

What are the best controller settings for Modern Warfare 3

Here is a list of settings that you can use to set up your controller to make the most out of MW3’s beta phase.

Controller

Inputs

Edit Button Layout: Tactical (Preset)

Tactical (Preset) Bumper Ping: Off

Off Flip L1/L2 and R1/R2: Off

Off Stick Layout Preset: Default

Default Controller Vibration: Off

Off Trigger Effect: Off

Off Deadzone Inputs: Individual preference

Aiming

Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: 9

9 Vertical Stick Sensitivity: 8

8 Sensitivity Multiplier: 1 (for both Ground Vehicles and Tablet Sensitivity Multiplier)

1 (for both Ground Vehicles and Tablet Sensitivity Multiplier) Vertical Aim Axis: Standard (for both)

Standard (for both) Tactical Stance Sensitivity Multiplier: 0.9

0.9 Aim Response Curve Type: Dynamic

Dynamic ADS Sens. Multiplayer (Focus): 1

1 ADS Sensitivity Transition Timing: Instant

Instant Custom Sensitivity Zoom: Individual preference

Aim Assist

Target Aim Assist: On

On Aim Assist Type: BlackOps

Motion Sensor Aiming

Motion Sensor Behavior: Off

Off Motion Sensor Advanced Settings: N/A

Gameplay

Movement Behaviors: Automatic Tactical Sprint

Automatic Tactical Sprint Auto Move Forward: Off

Off Tactical Sprint Behavior: Double Tap

Double Tap Grounded Mantle: Off

Off Automatic Airborne Mantle: Partial

Partial Automatic Ground Mantle: Off

Off Invert Slide and Dive Behavior: Standard

Standard Plunging Underwater: Trigger

Trigger Sprinting Door Bash: On

On Ledge Climb Behavior: Mantle Only

Combat Behaviors

Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold

Hold Change Zoom Shared Input: Sprint/ Tactical Sprint/ Focus

Sprint/ Tactical Sprint/ Focus Equipment Behavior: Hold

Hold Weapon Mount Activation: ADS+Melee

ADS+Melee Tactical ADS Activation: ADS+Down Button

ADS+Down Button Tactical ADS Behavior: Always

Always Interact/ Reload Behavior: Tap To Reload

Tap To Reload ADS Stick Swap: Off

Off Weapon Mount Exit Delay: Short

Short Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch: Off

Off Quick C4 Detonation: One By One

Vehicle Behavior

Vehicle Camera Recenter: Short Delay

Short Delay Camera Initial Position: Free Look

Free Look Lean-Out Activation: Melee

Overlay Behaviors

Ping Wheel Delay: Moderate

Moderate Killstreak Wheel Behavior: Hold

You can use these presets as a foundation to start playing Modern Warfare 3 and tweak them to fit your playstyle. These can also be your go-to settings as they provide a balanced yet snappy experience when taking fights or just moving around the maps.

It is important to set up the controller properly before queuing up for a match, as it is a poorly tuned device that can hinder the entire gameplay experience.

