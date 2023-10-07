Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is currently available only for PlayStation users, so the best controller settings are crucial to win as many gunfights as possible. The console inputs need to be fine-tuned so that they can provide a balanced playing field against the Keyboard and Mouse players. However, it can be a tricky route as every individual has a different playstyle.
Modern Warfare 3 is comparatively faster than its 2022 prequel, as it brought back some of the most fan-favorite mechanics. However, it seems that the Aim Assist strength for the console platforms has been reduced, so it is important for players to have a better grip on their controller settings.
This article will highlight the best controller settings for Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta.
What are the best controller settings for Modern Warfare 3
Here is a list of settings that you can use to set up your controller to make the most out of MW3’s beta phase.
Controller
Inputs
- Edit Button Layout: Tactical (Preset)
- Bumper Ping: Off
- Flip L1/L2 and R1/R2: Off
- Stick Layout Preset: Default
- Controller Vibration: Off
- Trigger Effect: Off
- Deadzone Inputs: Individual preference
Aiming
- Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: 9
- Vertical Stick Sensitivity: 8
- Sensitivity Multiplier: 1 (for both Ground Vehicles and Tablet Sensitivity Multiplier)
- Vertical Aim Axis: Standard (for both)
- Tactical Stance Sensitivity Multiplier: 0.9
- Aim Response Curve Type: Dynamic
- ADS Sens. Multiplayer (Focus): 1
- ADS Sensitivity Transition Timing: Instant
- Custom Sensitivity Zoom: Individual preference
Aim Assist
- Target Aim Assist: On
- Aim Assist Type: BlackOps
Motion Sensor Aiming
- Motion Sensor Behavior: Off
- Motion Sensor Advanced Settings: N/A
Gameplay
- Movement Behaviors: Automatic Tactical Sprint
- Auto Move Forward: Off
- Tactical Sprint Behavior: Double Tap
- Grounded Mantle: Off
- Automatic Airborne Mantle: Partial
- Automatic Ground Mantle: Off
- Invert Slide and Dive Behavior: Standard
- Plunging Underwater: Trigger
- Sprinting Door Bash: On
- Ledge Climb Behavior: Mantle Only
Combat Behaviors
- Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold
- Change Zoom Shared Input: Sprint/ Tactical Sprint/ Focus
- Equipment Behavior: Hold
- Weapon Mount Activation: ADS+Melee
- Tactical ADS Activation: ADS+Down Button
- Tactical ADS Behavior: Always
- Interact/ Reload Behavior: Tap To Reload
- ADS Stick Swap: Off
- Weapon Mount Exit Delay: Short
- Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch: Off
- Quick C4 Detonation: One By One
Vehicle Behavior
- Vehicle Camera Recenter: Short Delay
- Camera Initial Position: Free Look
- Lean-Out Activation: Melee
Overlay Behaviors
- Ping Wheel Delay: Moderate
- Killstreak Wheel Behavior: Hold
You can use these presets as a foundation to start playing Modern Warfare 3 and tweak them to fit your playstyle. These can also be your go-to settings as they provide a balanced yet snappy experience when taking fights or just moving around the maps.
It is important to set up the controller properly before queuing up for a match, as it is a poorly tuned device that can hinder the entire gameplay experience.
