Call of Duty

Best Controller settings for Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta 

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Oct 07, 2023 19:50 IST
Modern Warfare 3 best controller settings (Image via Activision)
Modern Warfare 3 best controller settings (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is currently available only for PlayStation users, so the best controller settings are crucial to win as many gunfights as possible. The console inputs need to be fine-tuned so that they can provide a balanced playing field against the Keyboard and Mouse players. However, it can be a tricky route as every individual has a different playstyle.

Modern Warfare 3 is comparatively faster than its 2022 prequel, as it brought back some of the most fan-favorite mechanics. However, it seems that the Aim Assist strength for the console platforms has been reduced, so it is important for players to have a better grip on their controller settings.

This article will highlight the best controller settings for Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta.

What are the best controller settings for Modern Warfare 3

youtube-cover

Here is a list of settings that you can use to set up your controller to make the most out of MW3’s beta phase.

Controller

Inputs

  • Edit Button Layout: Tactical (Preset)
  • Bumper Ping: Off
  • Flip L1/L2 and R1/R2: Off
  • Stick Layout Preset: Default
  • Controller Vibration: Off
  • Trigger Effect: Off
  • Deadzone Inputs: Individual preference

Aiming

  • Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: 9
  • Vertical Stick Sensitivity: 8
  • Sensitivity Multiplier: 1 (for both Ground Vehicles and Tablet Sensitivity Multiplier)
  • Vertical Aim Axis: Standard (for both)
  • Tactical Stance Sensitivity Multiplier: 0.9
  • Aim Response Curve Type: Dynamic
  • ADS Sens. Multiplayer (Focus): 1
  • ADS Sensitivity Transition Timing: Instant
  • Custom Sensitivity Zoom: Individual preference

Aim Assist

  • Target Aim Assist: On
  • Aim Assist Type: BlackOps

Motion Sensor Aiming

  • Motion Sensor Behavior: Off
  • Motion Sensor Advanced Settings: N/A

Gameplay

  • Movement Behaviors: Automatic Tactical Sprint
  • Auto Move Forward: Off
  • Tactical Sprint Behavior: Double Tap
  • Grounded Mantle: Off
  • Automatic Airborne Mantle: Partial
  • Automatic Ground Mantle: Off
  • Invert Slide and Dive Behavior: Standard
  • Plunging Underwater: Trigger
  • Sprinting Door Bash: On
  • Ledge Climb Behavior: Mantle Only

Combat Behaviors

  • Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold
  • Change Zoom Shared Input: Sprint/ Tactical Sprint/ Focus
  • Equipment Behavior: Hold
  • Weapon Mount Activation: ADS+Melee
  • Tactical ADS Activation: ADS+Down Button
  • Tactical ADS Behavior: Always
  • Interact/ Reload Behavior: Tap To Reload
  • ADS Stick Swap: Off
  • Weapon Mount Exit Delay: Short
  • Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch: Off
  • Quick C4 Detonation: One By One

Vehicle Behavior

  • Vehicle Camera Recenter: Short Delay
  • Camera Initial Position: Free Look
  • Lean-Out Activation: Melee

Overlay Behaviors

  • Ping Wheel Delay: Moderate
  • Killstreak Wheel Behavior: Hold

You can use these presets as a foundation to start playing Modern Warfare 3 and tweak them to fit your playstyle. These can also be your go-to settings as they provide a balanced yet snappy experience when taking fights or just moving around the maps.

It is important to set up the controller properly before queuing up for a match, as it is a poorly tuned device that can hinder the entire gameplay experience.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.

Quick Links

Edited by Anirudh Padmanabhan
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...