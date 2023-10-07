How to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 3?

Slide cancel, the highly requested movement mechanic, is back in Modern Warfare 3. What began as an exploit back in Modern Warfare (2019) became an integral part of the Call of Duty games following it. The feature, however, was removed from Modern Warfare 2 (2022) and, despite fans' demands, never made it back to the game. Fortunately, Sledgehammer Games acknowledged these requests, and the feature has finally returned to the series.

Although the movement mechanic doesn't work exactly like it used to in Modern Warfare (2019) and Warzone 1, it does succeed in delivering fluid movement and facilitates fast-paced gameplay across the board.

That said, in this guide, we will take a closer look at how you can slide cancel easily in Modern Warfare 3 on all platforms.

Guide to slide canceling in Modern Warfare 3

To slide cancel perfectly in Modern Warfare 3, follow the steps below:

Start a Tactical Sprint.

Once you have gained full speed, proceed to press the crouch followed by the jump and aim down sight in quick succession.

If you timed it right, you will do a proper slide cancel. Here's how it's done on various devices:

On PS4 and PS5 , the buttons you'll need to press are circle (crouch), cross (jump), and L2 (aim down sight).

and , the buttons you'll need to press are circle (crouch), cross (jump), and L2 (aim down sight). For Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S users, the buttons are B (crouch), A (jump), and LT (aim down sight).

and users, the buttons are B (crouch), A (jump), and LT (aim down sight). On PC, the key binds are C (crouch), Spacebar (jump), and right mouse click (aim down sight).

Although a useful mechanic, slide cancel isn't easy to execute. If you are new to slide canceling, you will have to give it a few tries before you perfect it.

For new users, it is highly recommended to set your 'Automatic Sprint' under Controller settings to 'Automatic Tactical Sprint'. Setting it so will ensure that your character will sprint automatically, and you won't have to bother with an extra button press and complicate the slide cancelation process in Modern Warfare 3.

That is all that there is to know about slide canceling in Modern Warfare 3. The open beta testing phase for the shooter is currently underway, with PlayStation users getting early access. For PC and Xbox users, the beta kicks off on October 12, 2023.

The title not only brings back highly requested features such as slide cancel and reload cancel but also the classic Modern Warfare 2 (2009) maps, built from the ground up to support current-gen visual fidelity.

Modern Warfare 3 officially releases on November 10, 2023, for Windows PC (via Steam and Battle.net), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Until then, fans can join in on the action in the Season 6 update of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.