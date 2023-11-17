Modern Warfare 3 Zombies guide: How to complete Saboteur tier 3 mission, rewards, and more

In Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, the Act 1 Tier 3 mission, titled Saboteur, presents a daunting challenge and various rewards. It boasts four objectives that players must complete to reap the rewards from the contract. This mission is pretty straightforward but might cause some problems if they don't know the easiest order to complete the objectives.

In this Modern Warfare 3 Zombies guide, we'll walk you through the steps required to successfully complete the mission, providing insights into each objective and offering valuable tips for a seamless execution.

Saboteur mission guide in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Here are the four objectives presented in the contract:

Complete an Aether extractor contract.

Kill 15 mercenaries guarding the extractors.

Shoot down a reinforcement helicopter.

Xfil with the uncommon aether tool plans.

Here's the breakdown of how to complete these objectives step-by-step:

Expand Tweet

Step 1) Activating the Aether extractor contract

Begin by opening your Tac map and locating the Aether Extractor contract. Look for the distinct blue markers until you find the specific contract. Once identified, activate it. You will notice three rockets launching in the distance, marking the location of the Aether Extractors. Head towards them to initiate the mission.

Step 2) Shooting down the reinforcement helicopter

As you approach the Aether Extractors, be prepared for reinforcement helicopters that provide support to the mercenaries. Don't prepare too much for this challenge, just arm yourself with at least a Level 1 Pack-a-punch gun.

Focus on eliminating one of these helicopters, but stay vigilant as mercenaries can shred your armor. Equip armor plates and consider Quick Revive to enhance your survivability.

Step 3) Mercenary elimination and Aether extractor overload

While engaging the mercenaries defending the extractors, you'll naturally progress towards the goal of eliminating 15 of them. Concentrate on this task while preparing to complete the primary contract.

Approach each Aether Extractor (Rocket) and initiate the overload process. The extractors will explode once the hacking sequence is complete. Note that the contract is time-limited from the moment you pick it up. Move swiftly through the objectives to ensure success.

Step 4) Locating the uncommon Aether tool plans

Following the destruction of the final Aether Extractor, a rift will appear. Head towards it to find the uncommon Aether tool plans.

Step 5) Xfill and mission completion

With the Aether Tool plans in your inventory, proceed to Xfill the mission. Some zombies will appear as soon as you enter the helicopter for exfiltration. Dispatch them swiftly.

Expand Tweet

This wraps up the Saboteur Tier 3 mission in in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. Keep an eye on your checklist in the top left corner to ensure all objectives are met. A Hamlet charm and 1500 XP will be awarded for completing the mission.

Take on the challenge, claim your rewards, and master the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies landscape.