How to get all free Perks easter eggs in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies appears to carry on the trend of buried Easter eggs. These Easter eggs aren't simply random power-ups, as they're expertly disguised and require specific actions to obtain, providing an added degree of depth and strategy. They stimulate exploration and reward players for learning the game's mechanics.

This article will elaborate on all the free Perks Easter eggs in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. It will detail their locations and the steps required to unlock each one.

All of the free Perks Easter eggs in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

PHD Flopper perk Easter egg in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

In MW3 Zombies, players must stand atop Shahin Manor's roof and leap directly into the pool outside to obtain a free PHD Flopper. This is a straightforward Perk Can, so don't pass it up. To access the lake, simply climb to the roof of Shahin Manor and take a running jump. Players don't need to Dolphin Dive, as a simple leap will suffice.

Hold a light weapon or simply utilize fists to obtain adequate speed. A Reward Rift will appear nearby when players strike the water, containing a PHD Flopper Perk Can.

Quick Revive perk Easter egg in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Players must complete a particular job to obtain this free Quick Revive perk. During the game, they must race between two signs on a highway near Hadiqa Farms. It's advised to use a fast vehicle, such as an ATV, for this operation.

The procedure begins beneath the sign with a slight blue bear (supposedly named Mister Peeks) on it. There are two signs along the route, and players should start with the one on the left. Upon hearing a chuckle, they must travel northeast down the highway until the next overhead sign pops up.

This provides a Reward Rift and the free Quick Revive perk. This task may be difficult and require multiple attempts. However, using a two-person ATV should allow gamers to accomplish the objective quickly.

Deadshot Daquiri perk Easter egg in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Users must complete a specific mission to obtain the free Deadshot Daquiri perk. The task requires players to travel to the Old Church, marked on the map with the coordinate (I3). After arriving, they must locate a gravestone outside the church. Players must toss semtex from this gravestone into the church's top window.

They will receive an audio queue after successfully completing this job. Mister Peeks will become a Reward Rift, granting players the Deadshot Daquiri perk.

Speed Cola perk Easter egg in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

A set of actions must be completed to earn the free Speed Cola perk. The first task entails tracking down a statue near "Legacy's Fortress." This area is easily recognized because it typically houses a Pack-a-Punch Machine. Once players locate the figure, the next stage is to find a vehicle.

After obtaining a car, they must drive it from the back of the statue and land on the opposite side. This is an essential step since it initiates the next stage of the process. Players will notice a transformation after a successful landing. Mister Peeks, who usually sits on the statue, will morph into a Reward Rift.

Death Perception perk Easter egg in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Players must take a few steps to obtain the free Death Perception perk. The first is to find Sorokin Industrial, which may be found towards the top of the map. Upon arriving at Sorokin Industrial, they must scale the tallest smoke stack. Look to the southeast from this vantage point. Three circles should be seen in the distance.

The next step is to jump off the smoke stack. Try to pass through all three rings without touching them. This won't be easy, so it may take a few tries. Mister Peeks will be enabled after players successfully glide across all three circles. He will transport a Reward Rift to their position. This Reward Rift is the ticket to getting the Death Perception perk.

Juggernog perk Easter egg in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Juggernog Perk Easter egg in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

The first step is to use the map and find a campfire located just south of the Seaport District. After arriving at the campfire, players must throw a Molotov into it.

After successfully throwing the Molotov into the campfire, players will notice a change. Mister Peeks, who usually sits on the statue, will transform into a Reward Rif, which is the ultimate goal of this process.

We'll update the information regarding the rest of the perks as they are discovered. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest Call of Duty updates.