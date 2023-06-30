How to easily complete the Vondel Investigation mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's recent map addition has given players an exciting new region to explore and execute particular missions linked with the urban setting to obtain fascinating rewards. Since it is a new map and getting acquainted with it will take some time, players may require some guidance to complete the new objectives properly.

The Vondel Investigation is a complex mission that is part of the White Lotus faction's Tier 3. For this mission, you have to deploy to Ashika Island and subsequently travel to Vondel for the completion of the mission.

The following article will offer a thorough approach to finishing the Vondel Investigation quest as swiftly as possible.

Procedure to complete the Vondel Investigation mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

The Vondel Investigation requires you to complete three tasks which are listed below, and upon completion, you will receive the Teamwork Calling Card and an additional 10,000 XP.

Infil Into Vondel With the Shadow Company Laptop

Find and Take the Russian Hard Drive From the Graveyard in Vondel

Use the Laptop to Upload the Russian Hard Drive to Shadow Company at an Upload Station

The first task requires you to infil into Vondel with the Shadow Company Laptop, which you might have in your mission stash after completing the operation 'Shadow Company Intel' from the White Lotus faction Tier 1. If you don't have it, you must go to Ashika Island to get one. The below guide will mention the proper procedure for the swift completion of the Vondel Investigation mission.

If you don't have the Shadow Company laptop, then you will have to first deploy upon Warzone 2's Ashika Island and head over to the Town Center POI.

Now proceed to the Science Centre structure and ascend to the second floor. In the center of the second floor will be a desk with the Shadow Company Laptop.

Shadow Company Laptop location (Image via Activision)

Grab it and exfil the area.

After that, you must deploy Into Warzone 2's Vondel With the Shadow Company Laptop, and with this, your first task will be completed.

Now, you must travel to the Graveyard POI on the map's northwestern side.

Once you reach the location, head to the extreme west side, and behind the pillar-like structure, you will find the Russian Hard Drive.

Russian Hard Drive location (Image via Activision)

After grabbing the item, you will need an upload station, but you can't find any in Vondel.

To access an upload station, you must find a Secure Intel contract.

Once the contract is activated, it will send you over to a laptop and retrieve another hard drive. Once you grab that hard drive, it will show you a location of an upload station.

Head over there and upload the contract's data.

Once it's completed, you again need to begin uploading, and now it will be the Russian Hard Drive to the Shadow Company.

There will be a progress meter, and when it fills up, the third task gets completed.

With this, you will have successfully completed the Vondel Investigation mission in Warzone 2 Season 4 DMZ.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Stand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty SEASON 04 IS HERE. Vondel, increased health in Warzone, new MP maps, Battle Pass and so much moreStand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII , available now SEASON 04 IS HERE. Vondel, increased health in Warzone, new MP maps, Battle Pass and so much more 🔥 Stand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII, available now 💪 https://t.co/IStz7phNtS

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes