How to easily complete the Quid Pro Quo mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's latest season introduces a wealth of exciting content, including a significant gameplay modification. DMZ fans can now explore the new Vondel map and perform specific missions exclusively added with the Season 4 update. Given their unfamiliarity with the area, players may require some assistance to complete these missions effectively.

The Quid Pro Quo, which belongs to the White Lotus faction's Tier 3, is one such task. Fortunately, this mission becomes relatively straightforward if you know what to look for. This guide strives to give clear directions for completing the objectives.

Procedure to complete the Quid Pro Quo mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

The Quid Pro Quo mission consists of three objectives, the first of which is the most demanding. Players may become frustrated when looking for the designated spot. However, the next two become much easier once this task is completed. The following tasks are part of the mission:

Call in Our LTV Vehicle Drio Behind the Castle in Vondel

Drive the Vehicle to the Flea Market in the Same Deployment

Drive the Vehicle to the Fire Station in the Same Deployment

As this is Tier 3's final mission, you will earn amazing prizes for accomplishing all the objectives. You will be given the Weapon Blueprint Lunar Patrol and an additional 20,000 XP.

You have to accomplish all the tasks in a single deployment, and the guide below will provide the necessary information to assist you in the swift completion of the Quid Pro Quo mission.

First, you should deploy upon Warzone 2's Vondel map and head toward the Castle POI on the map's northwestern side.

It's a massive region, so head to the main Castle structure, and from there, proceed towards the southwestern direction, heading towards the far end of the area. You can distinguish the spot as there will be blue smoke coming out of a gas grenade. The exact location is marked on the below image of the Tac-map.

Behind the castle spot (Image via Activision)

Once you reach the designated spot, a prompt will appear on your screen stating, "Call in a Radar LTV."

Once you call the vehicle, your first task gets completed.

After the vehicle drops from the sky, simply drive it and travel the route to the Market POI in the center of the map, which will accomplish your second task.

Keep driving and head toward the Fire Department POI in the map's southwestern direction.

Your third task will be completed once you enter the Fire Dept POI.

By doing this, you'll finish the Quid Pro Quo mission in Warzone 2 Season 4 DMZ and get all the exciting rewards associated with it.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

