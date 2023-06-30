How to easily complete the Title Deed mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has introduced several new changes, including an array of captivating missions and the introduction of the new Phalanx faction. Players will be assigned several intriguing tasks to do and will gain exciting new rewards in connection with the jobs. Several are related to the new map Vondel, and those who are unfamiliar with the region may require substantial guidance.

Title Deed is one of the new missions introduced in Season 4, and is part of of the Black Mous faction's Tier 4. The tasks are straightforward but may confuse some players. Thus, the following article will discuss how they should proceed with the mission for quick completion.

Procedure to complete the Title Deed mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

Title Deed may appear to be a simple assignment as the fourth tier's final mission. However, you are going to encounter some formidable AIs, so be prepared to beat them. If you get wiped out, you will have to start all over again. So, bring a squad to easily tackle the AI bots to be on the safe side.

The mission will consist of three tasks that must be completed in a single deployment. The following are the linked tasks:

Take the Hard Drive Found at Phalanx’s Vondel University Dead Drop.

Take the Decrypted B21 Hard Drive From the Al Mazrah Observatory Dead Drop.

Upload Both Hard Drives at the Same Time in Al Mazrah.

After completing all three tasks, you will receive a Neon Revolution Calling Card and an additional 30,000 XP.

In order to save you time, the guide below will outline the precise spots where you should look for the dead drops:

First of all, you should deploy upon Warzone 2's Vondel map and head towards the University POI, which is located on the north side.

Once you get there, open your tac-map and look for the alley between the City Hall and the gas station.

Head there and you will see a white dumpster serving as the designated Phalanx dead drop.

Interact with it and you will find a hard drive inside; stow it into your backpack. However, you will require an extra slot to carry it.

Location of the Phalanx dead drop in Warzone 2 Vondel (Image via Activision)

Now you need to exfill from Vondel. Deploy upon Al Mazrah and head towards the Zaya Observatory POI.

To locate the dead drop there, simply visit the connecting alley point of the three buildings present there.

Pick the Building 21 Hard Drive present inside and again stow it inside your backpack.

Location of the Observatory dead drop (Image via Activision)

Once you have both the hard drive, you need to find an upload tower. You can locate one within the Observatory itself. Just head west and climb up the tower to upload the head drives.

With this, the Title Deed mission in Warzone 2 Season 4 DMZ will be successfully completed, and you'll also get all the thrilling rewards that come along with it.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

