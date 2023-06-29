How to easily complete the 'Go For A Drive' mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

Go For A Drive is a Tier 3 mission from the new Season 4 Phalanx Faction in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ. The mission entails three objectives. First, players must find and acquire an encrypted hard drive. Next, they must drive a chop top vehicle in Vondel for 2 minutes with the hard drive in their backpack. Finally, they must deliver the hard drive to the Dead Drop located in the Zoo POI of the map Vondel.

Despite being a Tier 3 mission, Go For A Drive is quite easy to complete. It doesn't involve complex puzzles or hardcore AI bosses. However, the mission can be a bit time-consuming if players don't know where to look for the required items. Players will be rewarded with a Revolution's Wave Vehicle Skin and 20,000 XP upon completion.

This guide will look at the 'Go For A Drive' mission in Warzone 2 DMZ and how to easily complete it.

Where to find the encrypted hard drive in the 'Go For A Drive' mission of Warzone 2 DMZ?

In Warzone 2 DMZ, items usually spawn where they are more likely to be found. For instance, first aid kits and other health items are more likely to appear in hospitals or medicine cabinets. Similarly, you can find encrypted hard drives inside computers. In Vondel, PCs can be found in many places, usually inside office rooms and apartments.

Some of the most common locations for PCs in Vondel are in the apartments between the Graveyard, Mall, and the Police Station. In this delta, there are several different apartments with computers inside them. Approach these computers and interact with them to see the contents within. Some of them will carry encrypted hard drives.

Simply loot one of them to complete the first part of the mission. The next phase involves finding a chop top vehicle.

How to find a chop top vehicle in the 'Go For A Drive' mission of Warzone 2 DMZ?

Chop top vehicles, as the name suggests, don't have a hard top cover. This means they expose the players inside and make them susceptible to gunshots. These vehicles can be found across Al Mazrah but are rare in Vondel. They usually spawn in areas with AI soldiers or can be found being driven by the AI soldiers themselves.

Once found, simply get inside the vehicle. This will start a progression bar on your screen that count toward the two minutes. During these two minutes, don't get out of the vehicle. You don't have to drive it for the next few minutes. Instead, you can park it in a safe location. The timer counts it as long as you are inside the vehicle.

After the two minutes, you must go to the Zoo POI on Vondel.

Where is the Dead Drop located in Zoo POI of Vondel in Warzone 2 DMZ?

Dead Drop location in Zoo (Image via wzhub.gg)

After the mission's second phase is complete, you will have to deliver the encrypted hard drive to the Dead Drop located in the Zoo POI. The image above shows the exact location of the Dead Drop for your convenience. Once you have reached the location, simply interact with the Dead Drop, which appears like a garbage can, and deliver the hard drive.

This will complete the 'Go For A Drive' mission in Warzone 2 DMZ, and you will earn all the enticing rewards it promises.

This is all there is to know about the Go For A Drive mission in Warzone 2 DMZ.

