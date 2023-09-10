How to complete the ATV challenge in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded

Ever since the Season 5 Reloaded update, Warzone 2 has received a brand new set of challenges, and the ATV challenge has been bugging a lot of players. This challenge requires players to achieve five seconds of airtime to complete it. While achieving air time is not a new concept for Warzone players, the primary cause of confusion is finding the right place from where this act can be executed.

Our step-by-step guide will help players complete this mission with ease, as it points out the exact place from where players can execute this little stunt. Read below to get a more detailed brief.

Achieving 5 seconds of airtime with ATV in Warzone 2 in Season 5 Reloaded

Completing the ATV challenge is quite easy, and players can follow our detailed guide to fulfill the mission's requirements with absolute ease. We believe this challenge can be tackled in Al Mazrah as that ensures a 100% success rate.

Here are the steps players can follow to complete the ATV challenge:

Secure an ATV for yourself and ensure it is in full health. Head to the southern part of Zaya Observatory in Al Mazrah From the peak of the Zaya Observatory cliff, drive off the cliff and ensure your vehicle survives the fall. Upon reaching the ground, the challenge will be completed.

Upon completing the ATV challenge in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded, players will be rewarded an ATV skin.

Other vehicle challenges in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded

Expand Tweet

Much like the ATV challenge, a number of other challenges have been added with the recent Season 5 Reloaded update. These include the following:

JLTV: Get 30 Enemy kills by running them over with the vehicle.

Get 30 Enemy kills by running them over with the vehicle. Heavy Tank: Get 20 Operator kills with either turret.

Get 20 Operator kills with either turret. Hatchback: Get 10 Operator kills while leaning out of the vehicle.

Get 10 Operator kills while leaning out of the vehicle. Light Helo: Refuel your helicopter at 10 different gas stations.

Refuel your helicopter at 10 different gas stations. Armored Patrol Boat : Get 20 Enemy kills with the boat turret.

: Get 20 Enemy kills with the boat turret. Armored Truck (DMZ Only): Ram 5 enemy vehicles at high speed.

Ram 5 enemy vehicles at high speed. ATV: Stay in the air while in the vehicle for 15 seconds.

Stay in the air while in the vehicle for 15 seconds. PWC: Visit 5 POIs while driving the vehicle.

Visit 5 POIs while driving the vehicle. Dirt Bike: Perform 20 air tricks with the Dirt Bike.

Perform 20 air tricks with the Dirt Bike. MRAP: Get 30 Operator kills using the turrets on the MRAP.

Players who persevere and grind to complete at least six out of the twelve challenges will be rewarded with Mastery Rewards, including a new blueprint for a weapon, a Loading Screen, and an Emblem. However, we urge players to complete all these challenges, as these unlock a select range of cosmetics for their vehicles in-game, available only during Season 5 Reloaded.

For more Warzone 2 news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.