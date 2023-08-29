All Vehicle Camo challenges and rewards in Warzone 2 Season 5 reloaded

The usual Reloaded update, or mid-season update for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, will be released on August 30 at 9 am PT. This upcoming major update will bring all the usual patches and changes along with the new Operator skins and weapons that players have come to expect. Season 05 Reloaded will also add a brand-new game mode specific to Modern Warfare 2 upon release.

Players have come to expect a new set of Weapon Camos with every mid-season update, and Season 05 Reloaded will not disappoint. However, this time around, you also have the opportunity to unlock new Vehicles Camos that have corresponding challenges.

If you want to change how vehicles look in Warzone 2 and DMZ, check out the complete list of challenges here.

Complete list of Vehicle Camo challenges in Warzone 2

All challenges to unlock the new Vehicle Camos in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Vehicles are an integral part of both DMZ and Warzone 2 as they are useful in quickly and safely transporting a squad across the map. If you are using a vehicle in a heated match of Warzone 2 or while completing missions in the DMZ, you might as well use ones that look good to you.

These are the challenges and the vehicle that they correspond to in Season 05 Reloaded:

JLTV: Get 30 Enemy kills by running them over with the vehicle.

Get 30 Enemy kills by running them over with the vehicle. Armored Truck (DMZ Only): Ram 5 enemy vehicles at high speed.

Ram 5 enemy vehicles at high speed. ATV: Stay in the air while in the vehicle for 15 seconds.

Stay in the air while in the vehicle for 15 seconds. Heavy Tank: Get 20 Operator kills with either turret.

Get 20 Operator kills with either turret. Hatchback: Get 10 Operator kills while leaning out of the vehicle.

Get 10 Operator kills while leaning out of the vehicle. Light Helo: Refuel your helicopter at 10 different gas stations.

Refuel your helicopter at 10 different gas stations. PWC: Visit 5 POIs while driving the vehicle.

Visit 5 POIs while driving the vehicle. Armored Patrol Boat : Get 20 Enemy kills with the boat turret.

: Get 20 Enemy kills with the boat turret. Dirt Bike: Perform 20 air tricks with the Dirt Bike.

Perform 20 air tricks with the Dirt Bike. MRAP: Get 30 Operator kills using the turrets on the MRAP.

Those who want to get the Mastery Rewards for these challenges will not have to work as hard as when they are gunning for the Weapon Camo challenge. This is because, unlike those challenges where you need to complete every single one before earning the Mastery Reward, you only need to complete half for the Vehicle Camo challenges.

Upon completing six out of the twelve possible challenges, you will be able to earn the Mastery Rewards, which includes a new blueprint for a weapon, a Loading Screen, and an Emblem. However, this should not stop you from trying to unlock all the Vehicle Camos for every single vehicle category in the game.

Season 05 Reloaded is also bringing a new set of weapons to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. You can check out this guide to find out how to unlock the latest submachine gun, the Lachmann Shroud.