Modern Warfare 2 Gunfight Snipers mode explained in Season 5 Reloaded

The mid-season update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will release on all platforms on August 30 at 9 am PT. The latest update, Season 05 Reloaded, will bring the typical content that players have come to expect, such as new Weapon and Vehicle Camos, Operator skins, and weapons. However, apart from this, Season 05 Reloaded also has a special treat for those who own Modern Warfare 2, which is a new game mode that involves one of the most popular tactics in the game, sniping.

That's right, Modern Warfare 2 will add a new mode specifically for sniper enthusiasts, and here is everything you need to know about it.

What is Gunfight Snipers in Modern Warfare 2?

Everything you need to know about Gunfight Snipers (Image via Activision)

Modern Warfare 2's Gunfight mode puts players in a 1v1, 2v2, or 3v3 situation with the simple goal of eliminating enemies before they can eliminate your team.

Each group has forty seconds to kill the opposing side. However, failure to do so does not mean the match will end in a draw. Instead, once the 40 seconds expires, a new condition for winning will be added to the game.

A flag will spawn at the very center of the map, and the surviving members of either team will have ten seconds to capture it. The team that successfully captures the flag wins the round.

Gunfight Snipers in Season 05 Reloaded will have the exact same premise, except this time, there are no sniper support loadouts or Lethal/Tactical equipment, only sniper rifles.

Expand Tweet

This sniper-themed game mode is going to be limited to 2v2 matchups, and it will be perfect for sniping enthusiasts who would like to prove that they have the best technique in Modern Warfare 2. Everyone is on level ground in this game mode since you won't have to worry about an opponent sneaking up to your favorite sniping spot with a submachine gun or an assault rifle.

Players who would like to hone their quick scoping skills can also jump into Gunfight Snipers, as they will be forced to make quick decisions and perform rapid maneuvers, especially with the 40-second timer always running.

Both sniper rifles and marksman rifles will be available to use in this game mode, so there will be a wider range of options than just the sniper rifles available in the game.

Season 05 Reloaded will also bring the usual Weapon Camo challenges. If you want to unlock the latest sniper camo, this game mode is the perfect place to do it.