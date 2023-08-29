All Weapon Camo challenges and rewards in Warzone 2 Season 05 Reloaded

Activision will release the newest update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, Season 05 Reloaded, on August 30, 2023, at 9:00 am PT. The update will bring all of the usual patches and additions that fans have come to expect from the titles, including Operators, weapons, and a game mode. Additionally, a set of new Weapon Camos will be introduced.

Listed below are all the prerequisite challenges to unlock the newest cosmetics available for your weapons.

List of Weapon Camo challenges in Warzone 2 Season 05 Reloaded

Complete list of challenges to unlock the newest Weapon Camo set in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Before you can use the latest Weapon Camos available in Season 05 Reloaded of Warzone 2, you will need to unlock them by completing a specific set of challenges.

Each weapon category has one challenge associated with it. Completing a challenge will allow you to use the newest Weapon Camo for every single weapon in that category. For example, completing the challenge for the Assault Rifle category will allow you to use the camo for all the Assault Rifles in the game.

Here is a complete list of the challenges and their corresponding weapons in Warzone 2:

Assault Rifles: Get 250 Operator Kills with an Assault Rifle.

Get 250 Operator Kills with an Assault Rifle. Battle Rifles: Get 40 Operator Kills while Prone with a Battle Rifle.

Get 40 Operator Kills while Prone with a Battle Rifle. Marksman Rifles: Get 40 Operator Kills while using a Suppressed Marksman Rifle.

Get 40 Operator Kills while using a Suppressed Marksman Rifle. Launchers: Get 75 Enemy Kills using Launchers.

Get 75 Enemy Kills using Launchers. LMGs: Get 30 Operator Longshot Kills using an LMG.

Get 30 Operator Longshot Kills using an LMG. Melee: Get 30 Enemy kills using Melee weapons.

Get 30 Enemy kills using Melee weapons. Handguns: Get 50 Enemy Headshot Kills with a handgun.

Get 50 Enemy Headshot Kills with a handgun. Shotguns: Get 3 Operator Kills without Dying 10 times using a Shotgun.

Get 3 Operator Kills without Dying 10 times using a Shotgun. SMGs: Get 100 Operator Headshot Kills with an SMG.

Get 100 Operator Headshot Kills with an SMG. Sniper Rifles: Get 50 Operator Headshot Kills with a Sniper Rifle.

Note that "Operator" refers to enemy players in either DMZ or Warzone 2. This means that the AI found in the various DMZ maps will not count towards unlocking the Weapon Camos. However, they will be usable inside the DMZ while completing missions (once unlocked).

Additionally, the challenges for the launchers, melee weapons, and handguns say "enemy" instead of "Operator." This suggests that kills performed with these weapons in the multiplayer modes of Modern Warfare 2 will also count towards these challenges.

If you successfully complete every single challenge, you will earn the Mastery Weapon Camo, which will be available to use on all weapons after it has been unlocked. There will also be an event mastery Charm included for those who accomplish this feat.

Aside from these camos, Season 05 Reloaded will also introduce three new weapons. Learn how to unlock the latest submachine gun in the game by checking out this guide.