All Warzone 2 DMZ faction missions and rewards for Season 5 Reloaded

On August 30, Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded was released, introducing a lot of updates like new faction missions to DMZ. The final three tiers of faction missions for the Shadow Company faction were added in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded. The mid-season 5 update included multiple free awards for usage in MW2 and Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded also included some new DMZ improvements. DMZ is a brand new open-world extraction mode in Warzone 2 in which Operator squads have complete freedom to carry out faction-based missions, take on additional side objectives, engage with enemies commanded by other players or AI, and hunt for valuable items.

Faction missions in Warzone 2 DMZ Season 5 Reloaded

DMZ, or De-Militarized Zone, in Call of Duty Warzone 2 is based on Escape From Tarkov. It's been remade for Warzone 2's Al Mazrah map, which is presently the only one available.

The tasks in the DMZ mode are assigned by some of the factions that construct the lore as they struggle for control.

To access the faction missions in Warzone 2 DMZ Season 5 Reloaded, you must go to the dedicated "Faction Missions" menu in DMZ. There are six different factions you play to obtain missions in DMZ. They are:

Legion

White Lotus

Black Mous

Crown

Redacted

Phalanx

Shadow Company

Your first faction mission is White Lotus. Each side assigns you objectives of varying difficulty. After completing these objectives in Warzone 2 DMZ, you will be able to access faction missions from higher tiers or even those from different sides.

All new Warzone 2 DMZ faction missions and rewards added for Season 5 Reloaded

When the Shadow Company Faction missions debuted with Season 5, there were just two tiers. Season 5 Reloaded added three additional task tiers, bringing its total to five and in step with the other Warzone 2 DMZ Factions.

The tasks are intended to align with other Factions and get increasingly demanding. Tiers 3, 4, and 5 are often the most difficult, requiring players to fulfill a series of increasingly challenging objectives.

These are all the newly added faction missions in Warzone 2 DMZ:

1) Shadow Company Tier 3

Equip a Disguise

Acquire a Code From a Konni Radio From a Stronghold While Disguised

Use the code to unlock the locked cupboard in the wrecked Zaya Observatory and retrieve the laptop inside.

Rewards

Through The Window (Calling Card)

10.000 XP

Learn to Share

Give an Enemy Operator your insured weapon

Before you exfiltrate, have an enemy operator extract your insured weapon.

Rewards

Dual Kodachi (Contraband)

10,000 XP

Flight Risk

Obtain Special Heavy Chopper Fuel

Recharge the Heavy Chopper

Exfiltrate Using the Heavy Chopper

Rewards

Double XP Token

10,000 XP

Unrestricted Access

Clear the Koschei Complex's four Restricted Zones.

Extract Intel Discovered on Soldiers in Restricted Zones

Rewards

STB 556 (Contraband)

10,000 XP

Black Box

Download Data From the Black Box of the Crashed Plane

In the same deployment, kill 10 enemies in the Sattiq Caves Complex.

Extract Data from the Black Box in the Same Deployment

Rewards

Skeleton Key – Used

10,000 XP

Cleanup

Extraction of 8 Exposed Observatory Lab Gas Canisters

Rewards

FJX Imperium (Contraband)

10,000 XP

Scatter

Seek out the Konni Safe House Plans from Commander Helo.

Throw a Decoy Grenade into the Safe House to clear the guards out.

Retrieve Intel from the Konni Guards Inside

Rewards

Out of the Shadows (Weapon Decal)

20,000 XP

2) Shadow Company Tier 4

Silent Op

Kill 15 enemies that are unaware of your presence from a distance of more than 40 meters.

Kill 15 enemies who are unaware of your presence from a distance of less than 10 meters.

Rewards

RAAL MG (Contraband)

15,000 XP

Seasoned Commander

Kill 4 Commanders Without Dying

Rewards

SP-R 208 (Contraband)

15,000 XP

The Ultimate Vehicle Is Team

Kill three MRAP operators or commanders.

Destroy four MRAP reinforcement helicopters.

Destroy the MRAP's Helo Commanders

Rewards

Skeleton Key – Used

15,000 XP

Collaborative Carnage

Have an Enemy Operator Kill 5 Enemies From a Vehicles You Are Driving

Rewards

Double Weapon XP Token (1 Hour)

15,000 XP

Vigilante

Collect 2 Bounties

Rewards

FTAC Recon (Contraband)

15,000 XP

Noisemaker

Take the Sarrif Lighthouse's Decoy Grenade.

Hand it over to the Observatory Dead Drop.

Rewards

Checking the Target (Calling Card)

15,000 XP

Alliance Exposure

Find and read the email from the laptop on the third floor of Building 21.

Mark a Transportation Group Member in Their Base of Operations

Mark a shipment near their operational base.

Rewards

Falling Chips (Emblem)

30,000 XP

3) Shadow Company Tier 5

Professional Courtesy

Rescue the Hostage From the Building 21 Armory

Rewards

Skeleton Key (Pristine)

20,000 XP

Alpha Decay

Drill a hole in the Vondel Radiation Safe.

Locate and remove the gas canister inside.

Rewards

Squad Operators (Calling Card)

20,000 XP

Pay It Forward

Barter with the Scavenger for the Defective Dog Bank.

Deliver the Defective Dog Bank to the Koschei Complex Shopkeeper's Dead Drop.

Extract the Confidential Konni Intel

Rewards

Double Weapon XP Token (1 Hour)

20,000 XP

A Big Help

Help Squadmates Complete 5 Missions Without Squad Wiping

Rewards

Signal 50 (Contraband)

20,000 XP

Insurance Premiums

In a Vondel deployment, destroy all aquatic vehicles.

In the same deployment, destroy the Bullfrog Commander.

Rewards

Double XP Token

20,000 XP

The Truth

Kill the Rhinoceros

Take the documents from the Rhino and extract them.

Obtain the Contract Documents from the Vondel Cruise Terminal Office.

Rewards

M4 (Contraband)

20,000 XP

Cartel No More

Clear the Vondel Terminal

Open all three safes and look for any gas in the same deployment.

In the same deployment, detonate charges on the two cargo shipments outside the terminal.

Rewards

Rule Breaker ((Kastov-74u Blueprint)

20,000 XP

Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

