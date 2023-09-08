All Warzone 2 DMZ faction missions and rewards for Season 5 Reloaded

On August 30, Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded was released, introducing a lot of updates like new faction missions to DMZ. The final three tiers of faction missions for the Shadow Company faction were added in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded. The mid-season 5 update included multiple free awards for usage in MW2 and Warzone 2.
Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded also included some new DMZ improvements. DMZ is a brand new open-world extraction mode in Warzone 2 in which Operator squads have complete freedom to carry out faction-based missions, take on additional side objectives, engage with enemies commanded by other players or AI, and hunt for valuable items.
Faction missions in Warzone 2 DMZ Season 5 Reloaded
DMZ, or De-Militarized Zone, in Call of Duty Warzone 2 is based on Escape From Tarkov. It's been remade for Warzone 2's Al Mazrah map, which is presently the only one available.
The tasks in the DMZ mode are assigned by some of the factions that construct the lore as they struggle for control.
To access the faction missions in Warzone 2 DMZ Season 5 Reloaded, you must go to the dedicated "Faction Missions" menu in DMZ. There are six different factions you play to obtain missions in DMZ. They are:
- Legion
- White Lotus
- Black Mous
- Crown
- Redacted
- Phalanx
- Shadow Company
Your first faction mission is White Lotus. Each side assigns you objectives of varying difficulty. After completing these objectives in Warzone 2 DMZ, you will be able to access faction missions from higher tiers or even those from different sides.
All new Warzone 2 DMZ faction missions and rewards added for Season 5 Reloaded
When the Shadow Company Faction missions debuted with Season 5, there were just two tiers. Season 5 Reloaded added three additional task tiers, bringing its total to five and in step with the other Warzone 2 DMZ Factions.
The tasks are intended to align with other Factions and get increasingly demanding. Tiers 3, 4, and 5 are often the most difficult, requiring players to fulfill a series of increasingly challenging objectives.
These are all the newly added faction missions in Warzone 2 DMZ:
1) Shadow Company Tier 3
Equip a Disguise
- Acquire a Code From a Konni Radio From a Stronghold While Disguised
- Use the code to unlock the locked cupboard in the wrecked Zaya Observatory and retrieve the laptop inside.
Rewards
- Through The Window (Calling Card)
- 10.000 XP
Learn to Share
- Give an Enemy Operator your insured weapon
- Before you exfiltrate, have an enemy operator extract your insured weapon.
Rewards
- Dual Kodachi (Contraband)
- 10,000 XP
Flight Risk
- Obtain Special Heavy Chopper Fuel
- Recharge the Heavy Chopper
- Exfiltrate Using the Heavy Chopper
Rewards
- Double XP Token
- 10,000 XP
Unrestricted Access
- Clear the Koschei Complex's four Restricted Zones.
- Extract Intel Discovered on Soldiers in Restricted Zones
Rewards
- STB 556 (Contraband)
- 10,000 XP
Black Box
- Download Data From the Black Box of the Crashed Plane
- In the same deployment, kill 10 enemies in the Sattiq Caves Complex.
- Extract Data from the Black Box in the Same Deployment
Rewards
- Skeleton Key – Used
- 10,000 XP
Cleanup
- Extraction of 8 Exposed Observatory Lab Gas Canisters
Rewards
- FJX Imperium (Contraband)
- 10,000 XP
Scatter
- Seek out the Konni Safe House Plans from Commander Helo.
- Throw a Decoy Grenade into the Safe House to clear the guards out.
- Retrieve Intel from the Konni Guards Inside
Rewards
- Out of the Shadows (Weapon Decal)
- 20,000 XP
2) Shadow Company Tier 4
Silent Op
- Kill 15 enemies that are unaware of your presence from a distance of more than 40 meters.
- Kill 15 enemies who are unaware of your presence from a distance of less than 10 meters.
Rewards
- RAAL MG (Contraband)
- 15,000 XP
Seasoned Commander
- Kill 4 Commanders Without Dying
Rewards
- SP-R 208 (Contraband)
- 15,000 XP
The Ultimate Vehicle Is Team
- Kill three MRAP operators or commanders.
- Destroy four MRAP reinforcement helicopters.
- Destroy the MRAP's Helo Commanders
Rewards
- Skeleton Key – Used
- 15,000 XP
Collaborative Carnage
- Have an Enemy Operator Kill 5 Enemies From a Vehicles You Are Driving
Rewards
- Double Weapon XP Token (1 Hour)
- 15,000 XP
Vigilante
- Collect 2 Bounties
Rewards
- FTAC Recon (Contraband)
- 15,000 XP
Noisemaker
- Take the Sarrif Lighthouse's Decoy Grenade.
- Hand it over to the Observatory Dead Drop.
Rewards
- Checking the Target (Calling Card)
- 15,000 XP
Alliance Exposure
- Find and read the email from the laptop on the third floor of Building 21.
- Mark a Transportation Group Member in Their Base of Operations
- Mark a shipment near their operational base.
Rewards
- Falling Chips (Emblem)
- 30,000 XP
3) Shadow Company Tier 5
Professional Courtesy
- Rescue the Hostage From the Building 21 Armory
Rewards
- Skeleton Key (Pristine)
- 20,000 XP
Alpha Decay
- Drill a hole in the Vondel Radiation Safe.
- Locate and remove the gas canister inside.
Rewards
- Squad Operators (Calling Card)
- 20,000 XP
Pay It Forward
- Barter with the Scavenger for the Defective Dog Bank.
- Deliver the Defective Dog Bank to the Koschei Complex Shopkeeper's Dead Drop.
- Extract the Confidential Konni Intel
Rewards
- Double Weapon XP Token (1 Hour)
- 20,000 XP
A Big Help
- Help Squadmates Complete 5 Missions Without Squad Wiping
Rewards
- Signal 50 (Contraband)
- 20,000 XP
Insurance Premiums
- In a Vondel deployment, destroy all aquatic vehicles.
- In the same deployment, destroy the Bullfrog Commander.
Rewards
- Double XP Token
- 20,000 XP
The Truth
- Kill the Rhinoceros
- Take the documents from the Rhino and extract them.
- Obtain the Contract Documents from the Vondel Cruise Terminal Office.
Rewards
- M4 (Contraband)
- 20,000 XP
Cartel No More
- Clear the Vondel Terminal
- Open all three safes and look for any gas in the same deployment.
- In the same deployment, detonate charges on the two cargo shipments outside the terminal.
Rewards
- Rule Breaker ((Kastov-74u Blueprint)
- 20,000 XP
Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.
