How to easily complete the Exposé mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's DMZ mode has gained a lot of popularity. It entices players who are looking for a more relaxing gaming experience as going on particular missions provides appealing prizes and considerable experience points. Season 4 introduced a slew of new jobs for the game's devoted fanbase to enjoy. The Exposé mission stands out among these objectives as an easy endeavor free of complicated hurdles, offering players a pleasurable and accessible gameplay experience.

The Exposé mission is part of the Crown faction's Tier 3. The objectives here are basic, but adequate guidance will help the players complete the assigned tasks swiftly.

Completing the Exposé mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

Warzone 2's Exposé mission will require you to deploy in Al Mazrah first, and then head over to Ashika Island. There will be a total of three tasks, and they are listed below:

Extract the Fake Al-Qatala Documents From the Zaya Observatory Dead Drop.

Stash the Fake Al-Qatala Documents on the Central Security Desk in the Top Room of the Ashika Island Castle.

Extract From Ashika Island.

After completing all three tasks, you will be rewarded with the Lockwood 300 shotgun (Contraband) and an additional 10,000 XP. The below guide will assist you in quickly wrapping up the mission.

First of all, you need to deploy in Warzone 2's Al Mazrah and head towards the Zaya Observatory POI, which will be located near the map's center.

Once you reach the location, head toward the POI's northeastern end where you can see the observatory.

There are three buildings, and the dead drop is placed in the alley that connects the three.

Zaya Observatory dead drop location (Image via Activision)

Interact with it and you will see the Fake Al-Qatala Documents inside it. Stow them in your backpack and you will complete the first task.

Now, exfil from Al Mazrah safely using a hostage contract.

Before you hop into Ashika Island, do equip the document from the mission stash.

Once you drop, head towards the Tsuki Castle POI, which is located at the map's center.

After you reach the location, you will have to get to the top of the main castle building where the Bombmaker is present.

It is recommended that you bring your allies to tackle the AIs and defeat the Bombmaker.

The main castle is full of traps, riot shield enemies, sentry guns, and more, so be ready to face the challenges.

Once you clear the enemies and reached the top floor, stash the Fake Al-Qatala Documents on the computer table where you previously disabled the alarm.

The spot where you need to stash the fake Al-Qatala Documents (Image via Activision)

After that, you must exfil from the area, and your third task will be finished.

With this, you will successfully complete the Exposé mission in Warzone 2 Season 4 DMZ.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

