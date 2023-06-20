How to complete all White Lotus Faction Tier 1 missions in Warzone 2's DMZ

Call of Duty Warzone 2 DMZ received the Season 4 update alongside the battle royale and multiplayer titles. The survival game mode has undergone a few gameplay and balance changes in the new season with a refreshed mission list. Players can choose to activate the White Lotus Tier 1 missions and drop into different maps to complete them for exciting rewards.

Warzone 2 DMZ players have adapted to the difficulty level of the existing AI combatants and routes to secure exfil after completing missions. The new season throws players back into the chaotic battlefield with a new faction and objective list.

This article outlines the best way to complete all Tier 1 missions under White Lotus.

How to complete Ashika Recon in Warzone 2’s DMZ

Follow the steps listed below to quickly complete the first Tier 1 mission in the Season 4 update:

You must kill five Shadow Company soldiers. This is relatively easy as most enemies on Ashika Island belong to this group.

You will need to extract one Shadow Company STB 556. The gun can be picked up from one of the eliminated soldiers.

Head to one of the exfil points and safely exit the session after completing the mission.

How to complete Fuel Shortage in Warzone 2’s DMZ

Follow the steps listed below to complete this mission:

You will need to siphon fuel from one vehicle on Ashika Island. Find a Gas can from a Gas station and pour the fuel into another vehicle to empty it.

Head over to the required vehicle and siphon out fuel to complete the first objective.

You will need to simply take the same gas can or pick up another and refuel a vehicle to complete the next part.

The mission is completed after players refuel the vehicle.

How to complete Shadow Company Intel in Warzone 2’s DMZ

Here are the steps to complete the next mission on Ashika Island:

Travel to the Ashika Science Center and secure a laptop on the second floor. The item will be present on a desk.

You will then need to safely exfil with the laptop to complete the mission.

How to complete Air Support in Warzone 2’s DMZ

You can follow the steps listed below to complete this mission on any map including the new Vondel map:

Obtain a killstreak from either a Buy Station, Supply Drop, or anywhere else.

Save up cash loot to buy it or wait for a Supply Drop and secure it for a killstreak. You can also choose to fight other squads and steal their killstreaks to complete the mission.

How to complete Upgraded Arsenal in Warzone 2’s DMZ

Quickly complete both objectives of the mission by following the steps below:

You will need to equip any weapon with a suppressor with the help of a workbench. These workbenches are typically found near Buy Stations.

You will also need to secure some cash loot for the second part which can be done while looting for a weapon.

Take down a total of six enemy combatants with the suppressed weapon to complete the entire mission.

How to complete Commanding Intel in Warzone 2’s DMZ

Listed below are the steps to complete the Commanding Intel mission:

Activate and complete a “Secure Intel” contract on the map to complete the first objective.

You will have to secure a hard drive from the marked location and then head up to a radio tower to start uploading the intel.

You will be able to see a new icon on your Tac Map of a Commander. You can ping that location on the map to complete the second objective.

How to complete Lookout in Warzone 2’s DMZ

Follow the steps listed below to complete the final White Lotus Tier 1 mission:

You will be tasked with securing an IR beacon present on the north side of the map. The beacon is typically found on the rocks near the map’s edge near the northern coast.

You can take a boat or swim over and explore the rocks to find the beacon and complete the first objective.

You will have to travel to the Ashika Castle and climb the structure till you get on top of the roof. A prompt will show when you are at the highest point and you can plant the IR beacon.

This wraps up all the White Lotus Tier 1 missions that can be completed in Warzone 2 DMZ Season 4. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates and guides.

