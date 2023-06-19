How to easily siphon gas from vehicles in Warzone 2 DMZ

Warzone 2's Season 4 has added plenty of new content and popular features to the title, such as new Operators, skins, a few weapons, an amphibious assault vehicle, and one new map. However, some lesser-known gameplay mechanics have also been included. One such addition is the ability to siphon gas from vehicles in DMZ.

This new feature makes it possible to take fuel from parked cars or boats in that mode. This guide explains how you can siphon gas from vehicles in Warzone 2 DMZ.

How to siphon gas in Warzone 2

To siphon gas from vehicles in Warzone 2, you first need to find a gas can. These are usually found inside gas stations marked on your map with a fuel pump icon. You will find several of these facilities in Al-Mazrah, Ashika Island, and the new Vondel map.

Upon locating a gas can, find a parked vehicle that you would like to siphon fuel from, board it, open your backpack, and then hover over the item you found. This will present you with a prompt. When the relevant button is pressed, fuel will transfer from the vehicle into your gas can. By default, the prompted button is RS or R3, depending on the console you are playing on.

If you cannot siphon gas or the prompt does not work, that means the gas can is already full. The only way to remove fuel from this container is by transferring it into a different vehicle. Alternatively, if you have multiple gas cans in your inventory, you can check if one of them has space for the fuel you want to siphon.

This feature is especially useful if you are driving a heavily damaged vehicle and would like to use a different one. You can take the fuel from your automobile and look for another ride to ensure it has some gas.

Another way to take advantage of this new feature in Warzone 2 is to drain the gas from other parked vehicles to make it harder for enemy operators in your area to use them. Also, this mechanic is great for situations when you cannot stop at a gas station, like in late-game scenarios where you need to get to an exfil quickly.

There is actually a Black Mous faction mission that makes use of this new feature: Fuel Shortage on Ashika Island. It tasks you with siphoning gas from one vehicle and then transferring it to a different one.

There are plenty of other little-known new additions brought by Season 4 to Warzone 2. If you would like to learn about one of the secrets of Vondel, check out this guide.

