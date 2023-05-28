Best Warzone 2 loadout for the Ashika Island exclusion zone in DMZ

Introduced in the Season 2 patch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2, Ashika Island is a small map that was mainly added for the Resurgence mode. Alongside that, it is also an Exclusion Zone of DMZ, just like its much larger counterpart, Al Mazrah. However, due to Ashika Island's smaller dimensions, the players are clustered much closer to each other, leading to many a fierce gunfights.

As such, in order to survive the harsher Ashika Island Exclusion Zone of Warzone 2, players need a proper pair of weapon builds to deal with the opposition. This article will index the best loadout that the they can use in the smaller Exclusion Zone in Season 3 Reloaded.

Exploring which guns to use in the Ashika Island Exclusion zone of Warzone 2

Due to the small side of Warzone 2 Ashika Island, hardcore long-range weapons like sniper rifles and light machine guns (LMGs) are not that effective. As such, an ideal loadout for this Exclusion Zone must comparise of assault rifle (AR), which is good in mid-to-long range engagements, alongside a powerful shotgun, which excels in close-ranged gunfights, especially with heavily armored AI enemies.

As such, a combination of the ISO Hemlock and the KV Broadside will make the perfect loadout for an excursion on the Ashika Island exclusion zone of DMZ.

Best ISO Hemlock DMZ loadout

ISO Hemlock DMZ loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Added in the the Season 2 patch of Warzone 2, the ISO Hemlock quickly became a crowd favorite due to its excellent time to kill (TTK) value and one of the most easy-to-control recoil feedback in the game. Although the third seasonal patch brought certain nerfs to this gun, its raw lethality cannot to be underestimated.

In Season 3 Reloaded, this gun features an impressive TTK of 773ms at around 40 meters, and its best attachments for the DMZ mode are as follows:

Muzzle - Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Barrel - Fielder T-50

Fielder T-50 Optics - Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Magazine - 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Ammunition - 5.56 High Velocity

Best KV Broadside DMZ loadout

KV Broadside DMZ loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube/MrDalekJD)

When it comes to all the shotguns in Warzone 2, there is no other that hits harder than the KV Broadside. Also introduced in the Season 2 patch, this gun is a nightmare to face in close-range engagements, especially inside buildings. It is highly favored by the players due to it semi-auto firing mode, which equates to an insanely fast close-range TTK.

Boasting a 478ms TTK in close range, the most effective loadout for the KV Broadside in DMZ is as follows:

Muzzle - Bryson Choke

Bryson Choke Barrel - Gunner D20

Gunner D20 Bolt - Dashbolt 60

Dashbolt 60 Magazine - 25-Round Drum

25-Round Drum Ammunition - 12 Guage Dragon's Breath

With these two firearms, any skilled player will be able to outgun their opponent on the Ashika Island Exclusion Zone of Warzone 2 DMZ.

